Check out the Walker’s 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season

× Expand Love in Exile Trio. Left to Right: Shahzad Ismaily, Vijay Iyer, Arooj Aftab. Photo: Ebru Yildiz. Love in Exile Trio.

The Walker Art Center has announced its 2023-2024 performing arts season. The events celebrate the “re-emergence and power” of live performance. The schedule features a myriad of music, theater, and dance works.

The 2023-2024 season performances invite audiences to the McGuire Theater and beyond, with some events scheduled for other Twin Cities venues. The season also features collaborations with organizations such as the Cedar Cultural Center, American Swedish Institute, and the Hennepin Theatre Trust.

The season begins in September, with a 70th birthday celebration of composer John Zorn, whose relationship with the Walker spans over many years. Grammy-winning artist Arooj Aftab will be included in this season alongside Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily Trio, who will be performing at the Cedar Cultural Center this fall.

The Choreographer’s Evening is an audience favorite event, and this year the evening is curated by 2021 McKnight fellow Darrius Strong. The showcase highlights the talent and diversity of Minnesota’s dance community.

Read below for the full schedule, and visit the Walker's website for tickets and more information.

Out There 2024

Ligia Lewis: A Plot/A Scandal, January 11–13, 2024, McGuire Theater

Aya Ogawa: The Nosebleed, January 25–27, 2024, McGuire Theater

Big Dance Theater, The Mood Room, February 8–10, McGuire Theater

Honor, an Artist Lecture by Suzanne Bocanegra Starring Lili Taylor, February 22–24 2024, McGuire Theater

Music

John Zorn, Zorn @ 70, September 9th, 2023, Multiple venues including Walker Galleries, McGuire Theater, and the Basilica of St. Mary

Alabaster dePlume, September 14, 2023, McGuire Theater

An Evening with Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily Trio, Love in Exile, October 10, 2023, Cedar Cultural Center

Sandbox Percussion, Seven Pillars, November 29, 2023, McGuire Theater

Tomeka Reid Stringtet, March 2, 2024, McGuire Theater

Katarina Barruk, Maja Solveig Kjelstrup Ratkje, and Matti Aikio, Avant Joik, March 16, 2024, McGuire Theater

Damon Locks’s Black Monument Ensemble, April 20, 2024, McGuire Theater

Dance