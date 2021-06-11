The State Fair Is Officially Coming Back

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams State Fair Ride and Beverage

The moment that every Minnesotan has been waiting for and speculating about is here: The Minnesota State Fair officially announced today that this year's Great Minnesota Get-Back Together is on schedule for Aug. 26 through Sept. 6.

The coronavirus derailed the 2020 State Fair, but that didn't stop the food parades that rose in its place to give people something to do during the pandemic. Even so, the cancelation caused an operating loss of $16.2 million. More than 2 million people came to the 2019 State Fair, breaking record attendance with revenue of $60 million that year. A nonprofit, the Minnesota State Fair Foundation has not received funding from the state since 1949.

A five-day mini-Fair was held just over Memorial Day weekend. But it's time to size up. Gov. Walz has been using the return of the Fair as motivator to encourage people to get vaccinated, and a benchmark for Minnesota to reach its goal of a 70 percent vaccination rate by July. One of the vaccine incentives offered this month included two tickets to the Fair.

Here's what we know about the 2021 State Fair so far.

Health guidance and safety this year?

Currently the State Fair does not expect to have daily attendance limits. Face masks will not be required, but are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will not be required for staff, fairgoers or vendors either. Hand sanitizer is going to be available throughout the Fairgrounds.

The Fair also asked those who "have tested positive or presumptively positive for COVID-19, experienced any COVID-19 related symptoms, or been in direct contact with or in the immediate vicinity of any person who is confirmed or suspected of being infected with COVID-19" within 14 days of going to stay home instead.

One question that has been on people's minds is public safety, since the State Fair's police chief retired in May. According to the State Fair's website, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is currently providing "round-the-clock" security for the Fairgrounds. This year will see metal detectors at entrances for the first time, "liaison with federal and regional law enforcement agencies," medical services, and community ambassadors.

What about activities?

The 3rd Lair SkatePark, EquiMania!, the Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage, Giant Sing Along, Go Karts, Laser Encore’s Laser Hitz Show and the River Raft Ride will not be present this year. Neither will Sean Emery, the longest tenured performer at the Fair who came each day it was open since 1991, who has retired.

There are four Grandstand concerts on the calendar that are anticipated to proceed on schedule, including Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and The Doobie Brothers, with more performers coming up. Instead of live births, this year the Miracle of Birth Center will showcase dozens of newborn farm animals. Other pivots: The popular Llama Costume Contest is moving to the Warner Coliseum for more seats, and the extreme thrill rides of Adventure Park will have a new home south of Judson Avenue. The Fair has also teased new attractions to be announced later this summer.

And what about new foods?

No word yet, but hopefully they'll be announced soon.