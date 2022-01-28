The St. Paul Winter Carnival Returns for 136th Year

× Expand Photos courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society St Paul Winter Carnival

Minnesota is known for its reputable cold temperatures. With the Twin Cities in the midst of its coldest January in 8 years, the St. Paul Winter Carnival celebrates the season that Minnesota is famous for while show the world we know how to party in the winter.

Each year, the carnival attracts over 100,000 visitors to St. Paul. This year, the carnival is running from January 28 to February 6, and will fill downtown St. Paul with a sparkly winter buzz. From Rice Park and the Landmark Center to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, the area becomes a winter wonderland of fun activities.

Ever wonder how the 10-day-long carnival came to be? This year marks the 136th year of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, making it the oldest winter festival in the United States. It was formed after Eastern newspaper correspondents traveled to Minnesota in 1885, claiming it to be “another Siberia, unfit for human habitation.” The following year, St. Paul retaliated by forming the Winter Carnival to “showcase all the beauty of Minnesota winters.”

Of course, they would need help for such a formidable task. St. Paul business owners worked closely with our neighbors to the north, and took inspiration from the City of Montreal’s successful winter carnival. Yearly traditions we now associate as unique to the St. Paul carnival were borrowed from Montreal.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival Legend, which can be seen every year, features the story of King Boreas and the Queen of the Snows and their Royal Family. The Vulcan and his Krewe were adapted from the Germanic tradition of “the energy and disruption which springtime brings to the final days of winter.” In 1918, the Winter Carnival activities were scaled back to just one day in Fort Snelling due to effects from the flu pandemic and World War I. That year, there was no queen selected and King Boreas II had to continue his role for another year. In 2020, history repeated itself because of the pandemic. The King and Queen gladly served their roles for two years.

The famous ice palaces date back to the very first Winter Carnival. The first ice castle in 1886, which was designed by brothers A.J. and J.H. Hutchinson—who had previously worked on Montreal’s Ice Palaces—reached a height of 106 feet and cost $5,210 to build. The Pepsi Palace of 1992 broke a Guinness world record with a height of 165 feet (and cost a whopping $1,900,000 to build). A century ago, no one would have guessed where we’d be now. This year, anyone can learn to build their own virtual ice palace with the help of Bob Olsen, an ice palace expert, on the Victoria Theatre Minecraft server.

The carnival looks a bit different each year, especially in the last few years of the pandemic, but celebrations are in full swing this year with traditional events as well as brand new activities.

