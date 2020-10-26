The Saint Paul Winter Carnival Is Still Happening

× Expand Via Saint Paul Winter Carnival Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Planning for the 135th Saint Paul Winter Carnival is underway and set from January 28 to February 7. The oldest winter carnival in the U.S. will primarily take place outdoors and include extra precautions such as masks and social distancing, and according to a press release, there will be modifications in place to ensure safety because of the pandemic.

"The Winter Carnival was created in 1886 to show the world how Saint Paul embraces winter," Deb Schaber, President and CEO of the Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation stated. "We believe we’ve created a schedule of events for our 135th anniversary that our Carnival creators would be proud of and our current day fans can enjoy safely."

While fun parades and events in Rice Park won’t be a possibility this year, organizers assure visitors that there will still be plenty of fun to go around. A drive-thru ice and snow sculpture park will reside at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Managed by the Winter Carnival Vulcans, visitors will be able to admire the masterpieces and vote on their favorites. While the carnival’s legendary characters will not be able to make their traditional appearances, they will be back for another year of fun in 2021.

Additional attractions will include the Winter Carnival Music Series in support of local restaurants and entertainment venues, Puzzle Competitions available virtually and in person, and a Saint Paul scavenger hunt throughout the city. Family fun will consist of Virtual Winter Carnival Family Days online and a Frozen Family Fun Night at Keg and Case. For the more active carnival-goer, the Securian Financial Winter Run will take place on January 30 and the Softball Tournament is set to start in early February.

To celebrate the carnival’s notable anniversary, artist Adam Turman will be designing the 135th anniversary Winter Carnival button collection, on sale beginning at the unveiling of the creations in early December.

While it may look a little different this year, the foundation is determined to keep the tradition alive. Volunteer sign-ups and more information is available online at wintercarnival.com.