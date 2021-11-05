A Look at The Rescue, a New Documentary from Mankato’s Jimmy Chin

× Expand Courtesy of National Geographic The Rescue Film

Mankato-born filmmaker Jimmy Chin may be best known for co-directing Free Solo, the nail-biting documentary that captured rock climber Alex Honnold’s unroped ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan. This October, Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, his co-director and wife, premiered another high-stakes film: The Rescue, a National Geographic documentary that chronicles the harrowing 2018 rescue of twelve Thai boys and their soccer coach from Tham Luang cave.

We caught up with Chin in 2018 to chat about filming Free Solo, just months before the film won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. He’d spent more than a year following Honnold as he prepared for El Capitan, then dangled off a cliff ledge himself, with camera in hand, to document the climb. An extreme mountain sports athlete—Chin is one of the only people to ski off the summit of Mount Everest—Chin has made a career of documenting high-risk expeditions in some of the world’s most extreme environments. Before Free Solo, his and Vasarhelyi’s 2015 film Meru captured the journey of three elite climbers struggling to summit Mount Meru, the frigid Himalayan peak that, in Hindu mythology, is the center of the world.

But The Rescue, Chin and Vasarhelyi’s most recent film, takes a new emotional timbre—the stakes are different. This wasn’t a feat attempted by extreme athletes, but a rescue of twelve young boys, trapped and starving in a cave that had flooded almost entirely with monsoon rain. They had wandered into Tham Luang to play, only to find themselves marooned on high ground 4 kilometers deep in the cave. Thai authorities launched an international, highly coordinated effort to save the soccer team and their coach, involving thousands of rescue workers, Thai Navy SEALs, divers, police officers, soldiers, and government officials. For two weeks, the world was captivated by the boys’ story.

Watching The Rescue, you know how it ends: all thirteen, miraculously, are saved. But the film’s intrigue lies in its exposé of how, exactly, this feat was achieved. Chin and Vasarhelyi sifted through hundreds of hours of video, piecing together scenes from international news reels, local Thai channels, and, crucially, footage from the Thai army and Navy SEALs. They also used video from the British rescue divers—one of the film’s most poignant moments is a shaky shot of a flashlight beam landing on the boys’ faces, as the divers swim up to the rocky shelf where they’ve been crouched for days, unsure if any rescuers would ever come.

Chin and Vasarhelyi worked closely with the British rescue divers who were called in to aid the mission. Together, they reenacted scenes of the rescue in a tank in Pinewood Studios in Britain. These blend seamlessly with the original footage, giving a true sense of the cave’s perils: the claustrophobia of the rising water and narrow crevices, the miles of featureless darkness.

But the film’s emotional narrative is driven by interviews with the divers and Thai officials. As the boys’ families held vigil by the cave’s entrance, refusing to give up hope, the rescue operation was racing against time: water from the monsoon rains was rising, and the boys were running out of oxygen. Through “backstage” footage from the rescue camp, Chin and Vasarhelyi document how impossibilities—like the idea of anesthetizing the boys and diving them out of the cave, at first regarded as a plan for certain death—became realities. These decisions weigh heavily on the rescue team: the divers are sportsmen who, suddenly called to put their niche skills to use, are faced with the prospect of emerging from the cave with a corpse in their arms.

Missing from The Rescue is a closer look at the boys’ stories, both outside and inside the cave: how they drank water dripping from stalactites, and meditated to manage their fear and conserve air. Chin and Vasarhelyi don’t have the rights to their stories. (Netflix does—they’re shooting a mini-series in Thailand.) But the film is a riveting and ultimately beautiful record of the courage required to take a life in your hands, inhale, and slip below the surface, feeling your way from the darkness to the light. Watch the trailer here.