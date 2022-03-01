The Pop-Punk Frenzy of Why Not

× Expand Why Not Why Not

Picture this: the year is 2015. You’re fourteen and your band is playing a cover of Weezer’s El Scorcho at your school’s talent show. The lights are pink and hot and the amp is shitty—you’re canonized in the annals of high school rock. But what if you emerged on the other side—if your punk verve carried you all the way to First Ave’s main stage? That’s the case for local indie rock band Why Not. The trio—Henry Breen on bass and vocals, Isaac Dell on guitar, and Josh MacGregor on drums—all met as middle schoolers at St. Paul’s Great River School. Seven years later, they’re staples of Minneapolis’s indie music circuit, playing their smart, fast, decadently loud music at shows with bands like Beach Bunny, Motion City Soundtrack, and Miloe, and collaborating with local artists like Lupin and Papa Mbye.

I met Breen and Dell at Carma Coffee in Northeast Minneapolis, where I spilled my orange blossom tea all over the table and grilled them about what, exactly, kind of music they make. I had read up on Why Not and listened through their album and EP, but couldn’t nail down a single genre—their bio mentions a whole constellation of terms. Had they really started as a progressive metal band? “Yeah, I mean, Josh was really into Tool, as was I at the time,” says Dell. “It was very short-lived.” Were they math rock—and what is math rock, anyway? Weird time signatures and moody guitar riffs, turns out—“Like a subgenre of Midwest emo. American Football,” says Breen.

The real answer is that Why Not is all of it: punk (fast and a little anarchic) and pop (classic verse-verse-chorus framing and catchy-as-hell melodies) and rock (harshness and zesty riffs and headbanging that makes it all indelibly ‘90s). They use the catch-all “indie rockers,” but it may be better to avoid nomenclature all together and say instead what their music makes you want, which is to stomp around somebody’s basement kicking up spilled Hamm’s on the back of your calves. And that happens to be where Why Not got their start as high schoolers—playing house shows at classic Minneapolis spots like the Rowhouse in Como, and Paperhouse, with its flooded bathroom and massive octopus furnace that singed moshers’ bare arms.

The band attended their very first house show at ages 14 and 15—a basement gig where The Happy Children and nascent Hippo Campus played. “There’s the context of a house show—the rebelliousness. You’re like fourteen and you go outside and everyone’s drinking and smoking cigarettes,” says Breen. “That night I went home and I started writing. I wrote two songs, and I sent them to Isaac.” That summer, Why Not officially formed. Seven years, an album, and a handful of singles later, they’ve just dropped a new EP, Very Why Not, and have another album forthcoming in May.

Very Why Not, Breen told me, is actually a step ahead of the new album—they wrote all the songs after wrapping it, on a trip to Dell’s farm in Wisconsin. “It’s like A New Hope, the fourth Star Wars movie,” says Breen. “I don’t know if that’s applicable to quality, but it skips a step of all this change that happened in between.” That makes sense, as the EP is a sonic departure. There’s a greater emphasis on production—many of the vocals are tuned and distorted, the guitar streamed through a buzzy filter. It’s at once more poppy and more mathy, layered with unexpected and complex rhythms and hooks. And there’s that infectious brashness that carries through Why Not’s whole discography—but the EP revels in dissonance even more than earlier songs.

“We tried to lean into the crazier side of things—everything is at more of an extreme,” says Breen. “Bombastic,” adds Dell. “We act pretty impulsively as a band. That’s our spirit. If anything, even though there is all this genre bending and shit, there’s definitely a Why Not spirit.”

The EP also features singles with Lupin, the solo project of Hippo Campus lead singer and guitarist Jake Luppen, and Papa Mbye, the local Senegambian artist who was named one of First Avenue’s Best New Bands of 2021. Mbye’s feature, on a single called “Casket,” was a spontaneous collaboration: Mbye came over, says Breen, wrote a chorus off the cuff, left for a family function and came back—in which time the band had wrapped the verses.

Very Why Not is an elevated EP, a snapshot of the band as they are now, on the crest of a certain aesthetic wave. But to get a full picture of Why Not, please visit their very charming YouTube channel. There’s film of one of their earliest performances at the mini-golf spot Can Can Wonderland, where their exacting rhythms and verve make it clear they’re on the come up.

Maybe it’s that red curtain aesthetic that planted this idea in my brain, but there’s something retro about Why Not—not in the hyper-referential way of Gen-Zers who wear iPods as hairclips and are resurrecting low-rise pants-—but in an earnest way. Their music video for their song “Ding Dong” is a four-minute screen capture of them clicking through Photo Booth effects—that perfect 2007 rush of Macbook fun. Their video for “No Suggestions Here” features a long take of them playing in a cluttered kitchen and running down wintry neighborhood streets—a visual lexicon made for YouTube, not TikTok.

“We started the band when we were fifteen years old. There’s a lot of growing up that happens in real time,” says Breen. “It creates this factor of—I would say retrospective cringe, but it’s not cringe.”

“It’s like thinking about your teenage years and being like—oh, there’s some strange stuff,” adds Dell. “But here it all is recorded.” That may be true—but it only adds to the band’s appeal.

Very Why Not is out now on streaming platforms, and Why Not’s new album is forthcoming this May. Until then, the band is focused on their release show at 7th Street Entry on March 7 with Raffaella and Huhroon.