The New Standards Release Holiday Show Album

× Expand The New Standards Holiday Show Album New Standards Holiday Show

We all feel it: the little things will get us through this holiday season. With ice rinks, restaurants, concert halls, holiday markets and many places of worship closed, cheer will come in small packages this year: reruns of Christmas Vacation. Impeccably dressed snowmen. An extra slice of pie. Four extra slices of pie.

The New Standards, Minneapolis’s beloved jazz trio, have likewise wrapped their usually grand holiday concert into The New Standards Holiday Show Album, a stocking stuffer of 11 Christmas songs featuring special guests, festive orchestrals, and the trio’s signature jazzy takes on traditional and secular favorites. With Chan Poling on piano and vocals, John Munson on bass and vocals, and Steve Roehmn on vibraphone, The New Standards offer a sizable upgrade to that Kenny G Christmas CD you pull out every year.

The band’s usual holiday show is replete with dramatic stage lights, towering Christmas trees, and an abundance of dancers, vocalists, and string and horn players. But though festivities won’t take place in a concert hall this year, the musicians say the album captures the same magical spirit as their live performances. Many of its songs, in fact, were played at holiday shows of yore.

The album will feature “Do You Hear What I Hear?” with a tango twist, “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” in Big Band style, and a version of “My Favorite Things” with sweeping orchestrals and vocals from singer Aby Wolf. Wolf has also contributed a live-recorded version of Silent Night, and special guest Jeremy Messersmith’s original songs “Everything Is Magical” and “Snow Days” are also included. The album’s true gem is an original New Standards song called “Christmastime Next Year,” which has a hopeful message about things getting better as the days go by.

“We wrote and recorded this song a few years back and added it, in part, because it just makes perfect sense for this year,” said Munson in a press release. “Everything in our lives feels like, ‘Wait until next year...’ including holidays and everything else. What a world we’re in right now! There’s been a general Grinchiness to everything throughout 2020, the killing of George Floyd, the protest and riots that followed, the contentious election, and COVID-19. But we hope this album is welcomed relief for everyone.”

The New Standards Holiday Show Album is currently available on CD and for download, and will also feature in the State Fair’s Holiday Glow Festival from now until January 3.