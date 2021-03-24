6 Artists Defining the (New) Minneapolis Sound

While COVID-19 may have shut down the clubs, Minnesota music is thriving in 2021. Here are just a few of the artists carrying Twin Cities music forward.

by

Dua Saleh

The Sound: Acute political sensibility, a giddy sense of wordplay, and a delivery somewhere between that of a moody R&B singer and a melodic rapper.

Listen: On last year’s ROSETTA, named for rock ’n’ roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, they flow over layered electronics they crafted alongside nationally recognized local producer Psymun.

Hippo Campus

The Sound: With two full-lengths under their collective belts and extensive international touring, these clean-cut St. Paul pop-rockers have made a name for themselves outside of the Twin Cities. 

Listen: The band is probably overdue for new music, but in the meantime, front man Jake Luppen just released his first solo record, Lupin

Astralblak

The Sound: The Black music collective that initially made their mark as ZuluZuluu adopted a name that fits their Afrofuturistic aesthetic better in 2018. Whatever they call themselves, though, they (MMYYKK, Greg Grease, DJ Just Nine, and Elliott) combine a little hip-hop, a little R&B, a little jazz, and a little electronic in a way that’s helped redefine local music.

Listen: The grainy, funk-laden richness of “Out in the Woods,” off last year’s EP Space & Time, pretty much sums up their sound.

Mary Bue

The Sound: The singer-songwriter relocated from Duluth in 2017 and made her mark with a soul-baring EP. 

Listen: Last year she followed that up with the impressive full-length The World Is Your Lover, which dealt acutely with matters of the heart in ways that were alternately noisy, folky, and straightforwardly rocking.

Gully Boys

The Sound: Just about the hardest-working band in Minneapolis right now, the trio of Nadirah McGill, Natalie Klemond, and Kathy Callahan gigged ferociously before the pandemic slammed their brakes. 

Listen: If you grew up on alt-rock, check out their EP, Phony, to hear their individual reworking of a familiar sound.

Nur-D

The Sound: Don’t let hip-hop artist Matt Allen’s playful immersion in nerd culture make you overlook how thoughtful a writer he is, or how acute a social critic. His music has always been rooted in his life growing up as Black kid in the mostly white Twin Cities burbs.

Listen: In the wake of the police murder of George Floyd, he released an even more directly political album, 38th.