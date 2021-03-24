6 Artists Defining the (New) Minneapolis Sound

× Expand Photos courtesy of Getty/FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival (Jake Luppen); Adriana Lehr (Mary Bue); Braden Lee (Dua Saleh); George Thompson (Astralblak album); Bandcamp (Gully Boys album); Nur-d (Nur-d album) Dua Saleh stylized portrait

Dua Saleh

The Sound: Acute political sensibility, a giddy sense of wordplay, and a delivery somewhere between that of a moody R&B singer and a melodic rapper.

Listen: On last year’s ROSETTA, named for rock ’n’ roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, they flow over layered electronics they crafted alongside nationally recognized local producer Psymun.

Hippo Campus

Hippo Camous Front man singing

The Sound: With two full-lengths under their collective belts and extensive international touring, these clean-cut St. Paul pop-rockers have made a name for themselves outside of the Twin Cities.

Listen: The band is probably overdue for new music, but in the meantime, front man Jake Luppen just released his first solo record, Lupin.

Astralblak

Astralblak album cover

The Sound: The Black music collective that initially made their mark as ZuluZuluu adopted a name that fits their Afrofuturistic aesthetic better in 2018. Whatever they call themselves, though, they (MMYYKK, Greg Grease, DJ Just Nine, and Elliott) combine a little hip-hop, a little R&B, a little jazz, and a little electronic in a way that’s helped redefine local music.

Listen: The grainy, funk-laden richness of “Out in the Woods,” off last year’s EP Space & Time, pretty much sums up their sound.

Mary Bue

Mary Bue sitting

The Sound: The singer-songwriter relocated from Duluth in 2017 and made her mark with a soul-baring EP.

Listen: Last year she followed that up with the impressive full-length The World Is Your Lover, which dealt acutely with matters of the heart in ways that were alternately noisy, folky, and straightforwardly rocking.

Gully Boys

Gully Boys album cover

The Sound: Just about the hardest-working band in Minneapolis right now, the trio of Nadirah McGill, Natalie Klemond, and Kathy Callahan gigged ferociously before the pandemic slammed their brakes.

Listen: If you grew up on alt-rock, check out their EP, Phony, to hear their individual reworking of a familiar sound.

Nur-D

Nur-D album cover

The Sound: Don’t let hip-hop artist Matt Allen’s playful immersion in nerd culture make you overlook how thoughtful a writer he is, or how acute a social critic. His music has always been rooted in his life growing up as Black kid in the mostly white Twin Cities burbs.

Listen: In the wake of the police murder of George Floyd, he released an even more directly political album, 38th.