The Museum of Failure Comes to MOA

This November, the Museum of Failure—a traveling exhibit of retail blunders, marketing catastrophes, and spectacularly bad ideas—kicks off its US tour at the Mall of America. If you never knew that the toothpaste brand Colgate launched frozen beef lasagna dinners in the ’80s, the Museum of Failure has the receipts: Its display includes the full-color waxed cardboard packaging. (Must have been that sus-looking ricotta that sent toothpaste lasagna to its grave.)

The Museum of Failure originated in Sweden, and has since toured internationally in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. Its producers couldn’t be reached at press time, but the exhibit has already created a fair deal of buzz. “Eighty to 90 percent of all innovation projects fail—everybody in the business knows this,” says museum creator, psychologist and innovation researcher Dr. Samuel West in a travel video highlighting the museum. “Where are these failures? Companies sweep them under the carpet, and pretend they don’t exist. The Museum of Failure takes these failed products, puts them on display, so that everybody can learn from them.”

Artifacts at the Museum of Failure span from 17th century flubs to present-day products: Coca-Cola’s “Blak” (a mixture of Diet Coke and coffee), green ketchup, and “BiC For Her”—pink and purple pens designed specifically for women. An entire display case seems devoted to former president Donald Trump, featuring his self-styled Monopoly board game. In total, the exhibit includes 159 products and services. “I’d say about the third of the stuff I’ve bought on Ebay, the other third I’ve gotten in sort of specialty forums,” says West in the same video. “Two of these items I’ve bought in dark alleys paying cash only. Can’t tell you which ones they are.”

But the failures aren’t limited to niche oddities: they include products like Google Glass, Blockbuster DVDs, and Apple’s Newton Message Pad, which preceded the iPhone. The museum’s intent is less to revel in the flops and more to demonstrate how failure is a crucial step in innovation, ultimately inspiring visitors to take their own risks. It includes a “Failure Confessional” element where visitors can add testimonies of their own personal failures to the museum’s collection.

The Museum of Failure will be open at the Mall of America from November 12, 2021, to January 9, 2022, before continuing its tours in Chicago, Atlanta, West Palm Beach, San Antonio, and Seattle.

Ticket prices begin at $18, and more information, including details on COVID safety protocols, can be found on its website.