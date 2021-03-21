Mothers Who Gave Birth at the Start of the Pandemic Reflect

× Expand Photographs by Rebecca Slater Mother and Baby

Expecting mothers often hear that it takes a village to raise a baby, but what happens when the whole village is sick and has to stay six feet apart? Mothers who gave birth last March are realizing the hard way that flexibility is paramount when it comes to parenthood and the pandemic. The world seemed to slow down alongside these mothers—at first, measuring the pandemic in weeks, as with newborns—and then, in months and milestones, mirroring the timeline of raising a child. Now, mothers are already celebrating their child’s first birthday as the state surpasses 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

As Remona Htoo bundled up her almost 1-year-old daughter for a walk in a park on a damp February afternoon, she moved swiftly and with ease. She layered her daughter with a hat, and not one but two hoods, before slipping her into a hiking backpack. Rather than going back to the job she loved, visiting family, and sending her daughter to daycare to socialize with other babies, Htoo has instead spent the last year adapting to frequently changing regulations, fighting postpartum depression with long walks outside, and wondering, Is this motherhood or is this the pandemic?

“I don’t know what motherhood is supposed to be like,” Htoo said. Since giving birth to her first child on March 1 2020, Htoo, like many other parents, has balanced atop the steepest of learning curves: the intersection where parenthood and the pandemic meet.

Throughout the last year, Htoo has experienced moments of isolation, of exhaustion, and of fear—but then again, hasn’t everyone? While many of these experiences fall in the gray area between the pandemic and parenthood, for mothers they compound into a complicated year full of joy and sorrow.

While Htoo recognized her new purpose in life as mother, she couldn’t help but mourn the sense of purpose she felt in her work. “I thought, I’ll have the baby, stay with her for three months, then go back to work,” Htoo said. “But that didn’t happen with the pandemic.”

Shortly after giving birth, Htoo said she had to quit her job. While childcare centers were closed—and expensive when open—Htoo was also worried about the spread of the virus. She lives with her extended family, some of whom are considered high risk, and she felt she had to stay home.

But before the pandemic, Htoo said she enjoyed her job as a community health worker, working in low-income and immigrant communities. She helped people connect to affordable insurance and health care. “I feel like part of my purpose is to help people, to serve others,” she said.

“I have been working pretty much my whole life,” Htoo said. “I felt like I was losing part of my identity… if work is all you know, then it’s a part of you.”

While the pandemic and motherhood both landed Htoo in unfamiliar territory and without a job, she leaned into her sense of adaptability. Htoo was born in Myanmar and is part of Minnesota’s large Karen population. After spending 10 years in a refugee camp in Thailand, she moved to Idaho when she was 12, where she learned English and an entirely new-to-her culture. Htoo moved to Minnesota three years ago.

“I have adapted to so many situations,” she said. “You can plan all you want but you just have to be flexible, to be open minded.”

But the uncertainty of life in a pandemic and life with a newborn doesn’t stop with first-timers. Rather, the rush of March 2020 presented a slippery slope of problems for many parents.

Mychael Schilmoeller gave birth to her second child, Rowan, on March 17, the same day that Governor Walz ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and other gathering spaces. From the hospital room, Schilmoeller and her husband ordered face masks online, an unexpected part of the “nesting” process.

“It was the peak of everything shutting down,” said Schilmoeller. Just days before giving birth, Schilmoeller heard that all schools would close March 18, which meant that her older daughter, Maggie, who is autistic, would be learning from home and needing extra help. In a matter of days, Schilmoeller would give birth, transition her older daughter into learning at home, and make difficult decisions about who was allowed to visit the new baby.

In the weeks that followed, life with a baby followed a familiar pattern, but life for then 14-year-old Maggie did not. While learning shifted from in person to distance to hybrid, Schilmoeller and her family juggled a life full of uncertainty and new routines.

“Our support system has been the biggest change,” Schilmoeller said. The family had looked forward to the kind of visits from others, with oohing and ahhing over the baby, and even the coveted moment familiar to many parents: someone else holding the baby while the parent takes a shower. But with so much unknown about the virus’s spread early on, Schilmoeller couldn’t accept the help they needed.

“We didn’t have that kind of hands-on support,” she said.

Niccole Delmont, who gave birth on March 3, felt a similar longing for support as she tried to return to work and a routine.

Before the pandemic, Delmont worked as a mental health practitioner. After her maternity leave, she tried going back to work, offering virtual sessions. But she was still breastfeeding her daughter every few hours, making it difficult to work uninterrupted. Confidentiality requirements necessitated that she have a separate office in her home, a space where she couldn’t be with her baby.

Delmont and her fiancé explored the idea of daycare, but it was too expensive to put both her son and her daughter in care. Her fiancé had lost his job and the costs of daycare skyrocketed after the pandemic began and risk heightened.

Eventually, Delmont had to quit. It’s a familiar situation that many have faced this last year. In early February, Fortune reported that more than 2.3 million women have left the labor force in the past year.

While having a baby is widely considered a joyous occasion, it is not without stress. When the emotional rollercoaster of having a new baby is combined with the emotional toll of a global pandemic and topped off by a major change of job loss, the impacts of each are exacerbated. A report from the CDC last May showed that one in eight women experience symptoms of postpartum depression. Delmont, who experienced postpartum depression after her daughter’s birth, said she was able to recognize it thanks to her background in mental health work.

“It was something I was able to catch on and recognize,” Delmont said. Upon noticing, she sought out counseling.

In working through postpartum depression, parents are often encouraged to get outside of the house, to visit with other parents and friends, and to take time for themselves away from their baby—all remedies challenged by the pandemic.

Delmont couldn’t take long breaks away from her baby and she wasn’t able to connect with many other parents in person, so she turned to online communities, like Mama Talk Minnesota, for support and friendship.

Mama Talk Minnesota is a private Facebook group with nearly 25,000 members. Though the group was created back in 2011, Delmont joined it in 2017 and became one of the group’s administrators in late 2019.

“I didn’t really participate much until this last year,” she said. “Once COVID hit, I was on it all the time.”

Questions about safety during the pandemic flooded the group’s page. Mothers asked about masking their kids and brought up concerns about symptoms. With her history of working in mental health, Delmont liked offering support in a new environment.

“It gave me more of a sense of purpose to be helpful to other moms,” she said.

For many women, the supportive role of caregiver extends beyond the home. In 2019, the Census Bureau reported that women account for 75 percent of full-time, year-round health care workers. While many women made arrangements to continue working in these fields and others after having a baby, the pandemic placed an impossible wedge in their plans.

Like Delmont, Sarah Foster-Walters of St. Paul also worked in a caregiving role, specifically with those who have dementia. When she was pregnant, she had planned to bring her daughter into work as some clients asked to spend time with the baby.

But Foster-Walters gave birth to her daughter, Emily, on March 22, just three days before Governor Walz announced the stay-at-home order, which went into effect on March 27.

“That didn’t really work out because some of the clients were in facilities that were locked down,” Foster-Walters said. “And I started to feel anxious about bringing her out into the world.”

Though there haven't been many severe cases among children, the Mayo Clinic has found that children under 1 seem to be more at risk for COVID-19 than older children, likely due to a less mature immune system.

“It was kind of sad because we didn’t have any visitors for months,” Foster-Walters said. “We have a window that faces the porch, so we had many visitors come...and we would bring her to [the window] and show her off.”

But as time went on, Foster-Walters and her husband decided they would add her parents and other immediate family to their pod. Only recently have they closed their bubble yet again, as her husband began in-person student teaching. She said she imagines they will feel safe bringing their daughter into more places come 2022.

While Foster-Walters kept her bubble small in the beginning, she has found other ways to seek support that feel safe. “I happen to have two friends—one is an O.B. and another a dermatologist, and I ask them a lot of questions,” she said. “If I didn’t have that, I would feel more anxious.”

Foster-Walters also found it helpful to join a local early childhood family education class. After her sister-in-law reminded her that, without the pandemic, she might be running errands and meeting people out and about, Foster-Walters recognized that her days felt longer without those opportunities.

“I didn’t really know what to do with [Emily] and how to fill our day,” she said. “Joining a class has really helped.”

Since enrolling, she said that she has found it helpful to see other babies and parents, and see how their children interact with one another.

“When I think about having a baby in the time that we did, I would choose it again.”

On the one hand, Foster-Walters sees her daughter as a healthy distraction from the pandemic and the turmoil in the news. “[Having a baby] is such a full directive force in our lives, it’s helped us,” Foster-Walters said. “There were so many times that we felt so lucky that we have this new person to take care of. It structures our day and, in a healthy way, helps us take our mind off other things.” And yet, she recognizes that without the pandemic, she would not have been able to spend as much time with both her daughter and her husband.

“I feel so lucky that we had 10 months of real co-parenting every day,” she said. “I’ve never spent this much time with my partner ever, and I feel really, really grateful.”

Amy Shadis, who gave birth to her son, Henry, on March 21, has found herself in a similar state of thankfulness throughout the pandemic.

“Henry is a product of IVF,” Shadis explained. “We waited a long time to have him.”

“I can see how a lot of this year seems unfair,” she said. “But I think my experience with IVF, I was grateful for anything.”

Shadis and her husband spent most of the year relying on just each other for support. While they remained cautious, Shadis said she was glad that some close family and friends were able to spend time with Henry in this last year.

When Shadis’s father passed away unexpectedly at the end of August (for reasons unrelated to COVID-19), she was thankful for the one day he was able to spend with Henry.

“He was able to come and see Henry once,” she said. “He was being cautious and we were being cautious. They didn’t experience each other besides the one time.”

While this time is marked with both sadness and joy for Shadis, she said she understands that Henry won’t remember this time when he is older. As for right now?

“He’s living his best life,” she said. Henry spends his days with both of his parents at home and all three share many of their meals together. Shadis is taking each day as it comes, relishing in the moments they can spend together because of the pandemic.

In fact, Shadis liked being on a similar timeline as the rest of society.

“Life slows down when you have a baby, and life slows for everyone during a pandemic,” she said.

Whether the year is measured in motor-skill milestones or state-wide reopening procedures, the past 12 months have proven to be a time of learning. For mothers, throughout all of the uncertainty, there is still a single truth.

As Shadis put it, “I’m just so grateful to have a baby.”

× Expand Rebecca Slater (daughter, Maeve) Rebecca Slater (daughter, Maeve)

In early March 2020, as the pandemic spread and photographer Rebecca Slater was induced early, she felt she was lucky. After her daughter was born on March 7, Slater replayed the events over in her mind, imagining what it might have been like if she had gone into the hospital on her original due date, of April 2.

“If I would have gone in on my due date, I probably wouldn’t have had my support team, my doulas,” She said. Later, when she got the newspaper for the date of Maeve’s birth, the headline “State Has First Virus Case” was spread across the front page.

As the months went on, Slater and her husband adjusted to life as new parents as well as life during a pandemic. Maeve met her grandpa through the glass front door, and she’s been on more winter hikes than many Minnesotans. In addition to safe and socially distanced visits, Slater began reaching out to other moms to connect online or meet up for a hike with the babies on their backs. After a year of connecting with people outdoors and virtually, she said Maeve enjoys the hikes so much that she’s often upset when it’s time to go home, but she is starting to understand FaceTime.

“She gets really happy when she hears the ring,” Slater said. “She’ll come right over and sit on my lap.”

As she began preparing for Maeve’s first birthday, Slater thought about the community of moms she knew who were living in a similar situation. Soon she began thinking about combining her photography work with her own personal story of having a baby during one of the most unpredictable months of last year. She knew she felt a deep connection with other moms experiencing the same thing.

“Things dramatically shifted, but I know I’m not alone,” Slater said. “I thought, How can I celebrate this moment? I thought this would be a neat way to celebrate with other parents, other moms. It’s my way to give back to people who have also had a difficult year.”