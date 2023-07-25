Jersey Boys Brings Classic Crooning to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

× Expand Jersey Boys Jersey Boys

The Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys has taken the stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT)

Directed by Michael Brindisi, and choreographed by Tamara Kangas Erickson, CTD’s performance of the 2006 Tony winning best musical, isn't one to miss.

CTD has been a Twin Cities favorite for a good 55 years. The beloved space is regarded nationally as the largest professional dinner theater in the country, has housed over 240 theatrical productions over the years, and can currently accommodate up to 1,400 audience members in a given night. With a seasonally changing menu (Jersey Boys audiences can pair their Chicken Chanhassen with a cannoli or “Frankie's Favorite Meatballs”), the classic, cozy dinner theater ambiance, and friendly staff, it is easy to be dazzled by the experience of dinner and a show.

Jersey Boys follows the formation, success, and demise of the 1960’s rock ‘n roll group Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The jukebox musical is a classic, and features all the group’s hits. The musical is highly nostalgic, allowing audiences to learn the context, emotions, and history behind favorites such as “Walk Like a Man,” “Bye Bye Baby (Baby, Goodbye)” and “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night).” Bob Gaudio, one fourth of the original Four Seasons, developed the music for the musical adaptation.

The show itself is divided into four seasons, with each member of the group narrating one. The central strength of CDT’s performance was the casting. Act one begins with David Darrow, who does a fantastic job as Tommy DeVito. You can really tell Darrow is an East Coaster and he does a great job setting the scene for 1950s New Jersey where he claims that the “three ways out are one, join the army, two, join the mob, or three, be a star.” DeVito’s narration takes audiences right to the start, where we are introduced to scrappy young boys from Jersey who dreamed of that third option. The next season covers the group's path to fame, in which they are introduced to a talented young songwriter, who takes over the narration. The prodigal lyricist Bob Gaudio, is adeptly played by Sam Stoll, whose exciting energy perfectly matches the storytelling surrounding the band’s season of stardom.

Trouble arises as the first act concludes and Shad Hanley takes over narration as Nick Massi. Decades-long friendships become unsteady as jealousy, money, and romance get involved. Hanley delivers a compelling performance, demonstrating how the pressures of fame affected the four men individually. The show ends with the leading man himself, Valli, played by the astounding Will Dusek, who made imitating Valli’s falsetto look effortless. This is his debut performance at CDT, although you would hardly know it. His strength as a singer and charming stage presence made for the perfect leading man. However, the excellent casting was not limited to the leads, CDT’s Jersey Boys ensemble packed a punch, with the full company delivering energy and talent. The show ended with the full company dancing on stage and in the audience, further immersing the crowd in the performance.

The staging and choreography are also highly effective. The simple set utilized the image of the Four Seasons singing under four street lamps, and was a central image throughout the show. The choreography incorporated big dance numbers, with simple yet precise choreography for scenes in which the group were performing around mic stands. This provided a necessary change in pace of the performance, and also allowed the audience to focus on the strong vocal elements of the Four Seasons’ music. The set utilized scaffolding which divided the stage in two levels, highlighting the live pit, which was visible on the top level.

CDT’s Jersey Boys is for everyone. It caters to the nostalgia of audience members who grew up listening to Valli croon hits “Sherry” or “Big Girls Don’t Cry” on the radio. The dazzling costumes and makeup also contribute to this nostalgia, utilizing trends and color palettes of the '60s. A key strength of the performance though, is its ability to also be entertaining to young-adult audiences. The show is also packed with recognizable tunes for younger generations, who might recognize hits “Beggin’” and “Sunday Kind of Love” as popular songs that have trended on TikTok. The longevity of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons music is apparent, and is something that audiences of all ages are sure to enjoy.

Audiences can enjoy Jersey Boys at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres through February 24, 2024. Enjoy the marvelously talented cast, storytelling, and music while you can.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, 952-934-1525, chanhassendt.com