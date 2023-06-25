Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Weekend: A Recap

× Expand Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine (sorry, Swiftieapls.St.Paul Magazine) has been counting down the days to Eras Weekend since Taylor Swift announced her U.S. tour dates in November 2022—which included June 23 and 24 shows at U.S. Bank Stadium. Two (now very hoarse) reporters and longtime Swifties were there to cover the scene—and wow, what a scene it was.

Madison Bloomquist: OK, Natalie, are you ready for it? After two three-plus-hour, 44-song shows, Eras Weekend in Minneapolis is somehow over. I went Friday (floor seats, baby!) and Saturday (lower bowl tickets that were hard-won in the Ticketmaster presale kerfuffle), and you partied up top Saturday. What’d you think? Initial thoughts?

Natalie Larsen: I was not, in fact, ready for it! I mean, how could one ever truly be ready to hear all 10 eras we’ve been sing-screaming in cars and showers since age 12?! I went with my husband—Swiftie by marriage—and forced him to comply with my Lover costume. As everyone who’s been following the tour online knows, the opening era is Lover. And, as we belted out “Cruel Summer,” and “The Man,” I thought this is my favorite era. And then Fearless happened, and I thought, ope, no, this is my favorite era. And with each passing era, the thought kept surfacing in my mind: No, THIS is my favorite era. Until finally, Taylor washed the night in “Lavender Haze,” and we had journeyed through all of the eras together. I can’t pick a favorite—they’re all genius, lyrical, and show the depth and dimension of Swift’s personality and musical abilities.

I’ve seen Taylor Swift once before, on the Red tour 10 years ago at Xcel Energy Center. I remember thinking, at 16, exactly what I thought last night: This is not a concert. This is a performance. The Eras tour—its storytelling, personality, costumes, sets, and transitions—has more production value than some of the Broadway shows I’ve seen. And that’s the hill I’ll happily die on. Taylor Swift can outdo Broadway—and I’m not mad about it.

Bottom line: Getting to see each era live was insane and something I never could have imagined in my wildest dreams. Swift and her repertoire—from high school hallway-set country to folksy and mournful to ribcage-bumping black and white to grown-up insightful pop—is never going out of style (please sing-scream that).

So, Madison, between Friday and Saturday night, what were your biggest takeaways and reactions? How were the shows different? Were you surprised by anything the second night?

MB: This was the first (and, well, second) time I’d seen Swift live, and nothing—no TikTok livestreams, no Instagram posts, no Spotify setlist playlists—could have prepared me for the shimmering spectacle of the Eras Tour. From the technically perfect choreography and set design to the nearly 20 costumes (made by designers like Atelier Versace, no less) and incredible team of dancers, backing band, and hardworking crew, Swift really proved she is a mastermind of live performance. She even sported different costumes and gave variations on her pre-song speeches between the two nights, so those of us lucky enough to see the show twice didn’t even really see the same show twice.

But perhaps some of my favorite moments were the ones where the larger-than-life Barbie doll façade cracked a little and the real, human Taylor Swift showed through. As she spoke about her late grandmother (which she wrote tearjerker “Marjorie” about, as her once-perfectly-blown-out hair started to show its natural curl under Minneapolis’s humidity, as she knowingly stuck her tongue out at us and made faces in between belting notes, I felt like I was getting to know her. And man, what a privilege that was.

She made it clear that she—seemingly genuinely—loves playing in Minneapolis, too, noting that she started playing here at 16 and hadn’t been since the Reputation tour five years ago. “You have a great reputation, you know that, right?” she said during Night Two—and was met with understandably booming cheers. Minneapolis loves you right back, Taylor, and you’re welcome to turn these twin towns into Swiftieapolis anytime.

But of course, the crowd itself—and the outfits—are half the spectacle of the Eras Tour. Any observations, Nat? I couldn’t believe what I saw.

NL: TikToks and Instagram Reels prepared me for the barrage of sequins, fringe, rhinestones, and music video replica T-shirts to expect. And—hoo-ee—Minnesotans understood the assignment. The atmosphere felt like a high school reunion of sorts—the Taylor high was contagious and side effects included gushing massive smiles at total strangers. I don’t think even one single bad vibe made it in the door.

Even Swift herself recognizes that her shows bring people together. She noted, before revealing our first surprise song at Saturday’s show, that she’s loved watching people become friends, trade bracelets, and embrace each other. She also asked us to extend that same camaraderie to the internet, with the Speak Now: Taylor’s Version release around the corner. “I’m 33, and I don’t care about what happened when I was 19,” Swift said. During one of Saturday’s surprise song intros (more on those later), she said she hopes we’ll restrain our fierce defense of her against people who may have hurt her when she was a teen, saying “we’ve all grown up since then.”

There’s something powerfully inspiring about Taylor Swift fans—the thoughtfulness, creativity, and painstaking detail in every Taylor-made outfit. This simply just a country concert, where throwing on a flannel and boots chameleons you into the crowd. The outfits—down to face paint, Sharpie and glitter 13s, and every type of cowboy boot and sequin fringe you could think of—are astonishing and admirable. I found myself wishing we could do a closet share with everyone at the concert.

MB: Something I couldn’t stop thinking about, both nights, was that I’ve never overheard so many compliments to strangers, or felt so safe in a crowd, in my life. The entire stadium felt like a bar women’s bathroom full of sweet, supportive people who were happy to be there—or partners and friends who were simply happy to be along for the ride. My concert buddy (my forever-Swiftie cousin Lauren) and I spent hours making the beaded friendship bracelets Swifties trade with each other at the show, and we had such fun seeking out concert-goers to trade with or gift to.

But simply walking around U.S. Bank Stadium’s concourse was like witnessing an up-close fashion show every moment. From handmade glittery looks like the one I wore to T-shirts with inside fan references (I counted at least 22 “Junior Jewels” shirts, an outfit from the 2008 “You Belong With Me” music video, and lost count searching for “A Lot Going On at the Moment” Red Era shirts, mostly worn by parents of small kids, which I loved), the looks were more than stunning—they were an exercise in thoughtfulness, in fandom, in dedication to believing in something big that brings us all together.

And wow, were we rewarded for our reputation and dedication during the acoustic surprise song set.

MB: For those who haven’t been following every move of the Eras tour since March, Swift plays two songs per show that she doesn’t play anywhere else—unless, she admits, she messes them up, or they’re from her most-recent album, 2022’s Midnights, in which case she grants herself another shot in another city. Night One in Minneapolis’s songs were fan fave “Paper Rings” from the Lover album and “If This Was A Movie,” which is now on Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Night Two’s surprise songs—when everyone, it seemed, expected Midwest star Bon Iver to hit the stage with her to sing their duets “Exile” or “Evermore”—somehow got even better. With just 13 days until the release of Speak Now: Taylor’s Version, her rerelease of her third album, she played the heartwrenching “Dear John”—and I have never, in my life, heard a noise like the crowd (including myself) let out when she announced it. The ear-piercing joy and pain will live in my head forevermore. She closed the acoustic set with “Daylight,” from Lover, seeming to prove she has grown, changed, forgiven, and now sees love a different way than she did when she was 19 and a certain John (whose last name may rhyme with Schmayer) ripped her heart out of her chest.

NL: I’d like the record to show that I was right with my surprise song guesses. My (Monopoly) money was on “Paper Rings” or “Daylight” and “Stay, Stay, Stay.” So I was half right between the two nights—I’ll take it. And how can we be mad about any of this? Two songs that Taylor Swift chose especially for us, on these nights, to play once and make all other cities jealous—is there any way we could be upset about any bonus songs we get to soak in?

I will never forget the deafening all-consuming screams as Swift led up to “Dear John.” My chest vibrated; my jaw dropped. They may have heard us at the International Space Station. There were several moments like this throughout the show, where, if I stopped screaming and just listened, I was struck speechless with the sheer volume of cheering, of lyric-belting, of enthusiasm that captured the sold-out stadium.

And, in these moments, Taylor seems in awe of us, too. Early in her career, Swift was ever-humble, ever-astonished at her fame. She appears surprised and a little awestruck, herself, in videos of early shows and tours. And this weekend, 10 eras later, I noticed that same look several times. She gazes around the stadium, a little starry-eyed, and seems to be amazed at how she even got here. Some may claim it’s an act; if it is, I’m buying it. Swift had a few candid moments too. After “Marjorie,” she even said “I’m just rambling now. I’m gonna stop,” and seemed to get a little emotional that we, here in Minnesota, know every word to every. single. song.

In a summary that couldn’t get more Swiftie if we tried: Taylor, we were enchanted to see you. The seemingly genuine smile on your face during the entire shows spread through our Cities this weekend. Now these reporters need to figure out how to get their voices back before the work week. Until next time, queen of our hearts.