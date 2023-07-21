Beyoncé Delivers a Master Class Performance in Minneapolis

× Expand Photograph by Julian Dakdouk Beyoncé Renaissance Tour

It was Bey Day in Minneapolis this week, in case you haven’t heard. The Beyhive was out in full force on Thursday night, swarming the area around the University of Minnesota campus, donning sequined cowboy hats and boots, futuristic space-cowboy looks that are on theme with Beyoncé’s forward-thinking, disco- and vogueing-influenced 2022 album Renaissance. Beyoncé last came to the Twin Cities in 2018, where she performed on her On the Run II tour with her husband, the rapper Jay-Z, at U.S. Bank Stadium. She returned to Huntington Bank Stadium, where she previously held her Formation tour stop in 2016, and delivered a breakneck two-and-a-half hour set, that to use a Beyoncé song, was “Flawless.”

This show was still a family affair for the Houston-born artist, who’s been a performer since her mother, Tina Knowles, auditioned her for the all-girl entertainment group Girl’s Tyme when she was 8 years old, and went on to chart success with Destiny’s Child. One of the highlights of the concert that brought the loudest roars from the crowd was when her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, came out to lead her fleet of dancers, which felt like something of a full-circle, generational moment.

Speaking of the dancers: wow. Throughout the night Beyoncé was flanked by the extremely dexterous Les Twins (Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois) and the end of the show came with a pure vogue dance-off that showcased the individual talents of her crew, which includes stunning dancers like Honey Balenciaga, Aahkilah Cornelius, and Carlos Basquiat.

While much has been said about Beyoncé not releasing enough music videos for this album cycle, the futuristic visuals in the tour production were all a treat, especially her outfits from the likes of Alexander McQueen and Loewe.

The casual fan might’ve been a bit disappointed by the setlist, which at times strayed away from some of her hits (“Halo,” “Irreplaceable,” ”XO,” “Single Ladies,” and “Countdown” could not be heard from at this time) in favor of other cuts from her catalog (“Diva,” The Lion King songs, or “Naughty Girl”) and some covers (“River Deep Mountain High” as a tribute to her idol Tina Turner) that she interspersed throughout with most of the Renaissance album in play. But maybe that’s not a bad thing? The selection matched the theme of the album, and had more of a personal flavor for Beyoncé, who called the 2006 B’Day cut “Flaws and All” a song whose message she still often thinks about to this day. She could sing anything and make it sound like the best thing you've ever heard.

The set opened with a collection of more ballad-heavy gems like “Dangerously in Love” and “1+1,” which all demonstrated why Beyoncé is Beyoncé, and her breathtaking command of her stratospheric vocal range. The best parts of the night were when Queen Bey let loose her boppiest dancefloor tracks: I’m talking “Cuff It,” “Partition,” her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” “Formation,” or “Energy” and “Heated” from Renaissance. It was in these moments that, like Renaissance itself, the setlist had a sense of curation like a DJ set, and each act seamlessly blended into the next. She made the Gopher’s football field her personal club by the end of the night, as she soared into the sky atop a disco-ball horse that mirrored the one on her album cover.

To be clear, this was no Eras tour (we can wait until Blue Ivy is old enough to open it in the next decade). Beyoncé kept things centered around creating a space that celebrated the Black and queer nightlife that she dedicated Renaissance to, and for now, it’s where it feels like she and her hive are most at home.