The Minneapolis Club’s X-citing New Adventure

For a limited time from September 16–17, the Minneapolis Club will transform into the halls of Dr. Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters from the X-Men cinematic universe for its Uncanny Valley Experience, an immersive experience that honors 60 years of X-Men action.

The event will gear up with the release of the new animated series X-Men ‘97 and will feature voice actors Lenore Zann (Rogue) and Cal Dodd (Wolverine) from the show. Comic book author Chris Claremont will also be in attendance.

Check out booth signings and “classes” about mutant topics, participate in a cosplay contest, and even compete for a chance to earn a “diploma” from the school. Plus, there may or may not be an appearance from the Hellfire Club (hint: there definitely will be!). Local singer Jillian Rae will appear as the superhero pop star Dazzler, leading a concert and hosting karaoke.

It is the first event being produced by Giant-Productions, co-founded by Chandler Poling. "We come from various backgrounds of event productions and community management, so we decided to join forces and create the inaugural event," he says.

"It doesn't matter if you've been following the comics since day one or if you just saw an X-Men movie and got hooked. We're bringing together fans of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate this incredible universe," says Poling. "So, come as you are and join us in celebrating the extraordinary world of the X-Men together!"

Various ticket options are available, with VIP tickets that allow guests to skip the lines, get early access to the venue, and access to a "Party in the Mansion" event on Saturday. Check out more about the event here.