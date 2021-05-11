The Guthrie, Closed More Than a Year, Announces Reopening

× Expand Photo by Heidi Bohnenkamp, courtesy of the Guthrie Theater Guthrie Theater Guthrie Theater at twilight.

The Guthrie Theater announced it will open its doors to the public July 8, with plans for seven productions in the 2021-2022 season beginning in the fall. “After a year marked by the profound loss of lives and livelihoods due to the pandemic, it brings me great hope to share our reopening plans with the community and know that we will be gathering at the theater again soon,” artistic director Joseph Haj said in a statement.

The 2021-2022 season will begin with a limited-run production on the McGuire Proscenium Stage, followed by a new spin on the Twin Cities beloved classic, A Christmas Carol on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. The season will be fully announced in June and season ticket packages will be available over the summer.

Although performances won’t begin until the fall, (the theater’s productions often take four to six months to create) guests will be able to enjoy the iconic Guthrie spaces beginning July 8, including the outdoor Jundt Terrace on the Endless Bridge and the Amber Box on level 9. These spots will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no reservations required.

“We are full of anticipation as we thoughtfully prepare to open our doors and bring our stages back to life while keeping the health and safety of our staff, artists, patrons and community members a top priority,” Haj said.

During its closure this past year, the Guthrie updated the space with high-efficiency MERV 13 air filters, increasing air flow throughout the building to ensure the safety of audiences, staff, and performers. During the reopening, the Guthrie will also continue to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines and update procedures as necessary.

“There is much work ahead as we rebuild the organization, but we are grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from so many and look forward to emerging from these challenging times together,” Haj said.