Great Northern Festival Returns This Week

No, this is not a festival celebrating the famed railway system built by transportation baron James J. Hill. The Great Northern Festival is a clever spin on the beauty and boldness of our love of winter in Minnesota. It wraps together our best—and most iconic—cold-weather events. This festival, created in 2017 by Eric Dayton through his climate-positive brand Askov Finlayson, along with founding partners the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, the City of Lakes Loppet, and the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, collectively celebrates the winter season. In addition to the legacy events, each year, executive and artistic director Kate Nordstrum dreams up diverse experiences around food and drink, public art, music, ideas and education, and, of course, the great outdoors. Here are some of this year’s highlights.

Climate Chats

With the changing climate threatening our signature season, Dayton and Nordstrum seek to create community and inspire action. “As we reflect on what winter offers us, it’s important we think about what we stand to lose,” says Nordstrum. This year includes a robust Climate Solutions series highlighting different activations—from discussions led by local figures like Tara Houska to educational film screenings—all designed to share and spark high-impact solutions in our great state and beyond.

Night Moves

Experiences include a multitude of boundary-pushing music and performances. For the festival’s kickoff (January 27), bundle up and head to Highlight Tower (1201 NE Jackson St., Mpls.) for “Drift,” a multimedia work from composer Daniel Wohl and Icelandic director and videomaker Máni Sigfússon. Looking to shed a layer? Move your body and warm up at Nightchurch, a not-so-typical dance party at Icehouse on Eat Street spotlighting rising talent and local DJs. January 29, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.

Dinner and a Movie

On the eve of Philip Glass’s 85th birthday, The Great Northern will project the composer’s cult classic Koyaanisqatsi! onto the United Crushers mill adjacent to The Market at Malcolm Yards in Prospect Park. Come ready to sip and snack on Glass’s favorite pizza (potato), specialty cocktails, and vegan cake. January 30, 501 30th Ave. SE, Mpls.

File Under “Wow!”

The largest project undertaken to date by TGNF is Conservatory, a thriving greenhouse garden surrounded by solid ice. The public art project, led by Minnesota artists Jovan C. Speller and Andy DuCett, is a response to the racial reckoning that began in Minneapolis during the summer of 2020. Designed to center around and preserve Black life, it houses hundreds of plants and works from BIPOC artists flourishing inside. January 27–February 6, 340 Sibley St., St. Paul

Fire and Ice

Crank the temperature up a notch with a sweat sesh at one of the Thermaculture: Legacy of the North bathing experiences put on by local sauna player Stokeyard Outfitters. Get your blood flowing with an authentic sauna and cold plunge at its flagship in Uptown, or partake in a variety of programs popping up around town, including sauna and pool sessions at the Hewing, silent steam meditations, cold swimming, and more. January 27–February 6.

This year’s 10-day festival includes a robust schedule of more than 50 immersive and original events. Visit thegreatnorthernfestival.com to see them all.