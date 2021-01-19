The Great Gatsby Gets the Graphic Novel Treatment

× Expand Courtesy of Katharine Woodman-Maynard The Great Gatsby Graphic Novel Adaptation

It's 2021, which means that F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby has entered the public domain, and that creatives, like Katharine Woodman-Maynard, can remix the original text. Her debut graphic novel, an adaptation of the classic jazz-age story illustrated in watercolor, hit shelves on Jan. 5.

Fitzgerald may have been born in St. Paul, and studied at Princeton, but Woodman-Maynard was born in Minneapolis and studied at Harvard. She has been working as a graphic novelist and freelance graphic designer on the coasts ever since, but recently relocated back to Minneapolis.

A while ago, Woodman-Maynard considered modernizing Gatsby for a graphic novel, but the idea never took off. “Years later, it popped into my head again, but I didn’t want to modernize it,” Woodman-Maynard says. “The 1920’s was the most fabulous time period visually–that’s one of the reasons Gatsby is so wonderful.”

“The story is fast-paced and exciting and depicts this world that most of us will never see, the opulence and the wealth, but from the perspective of a slightly more normal person, that’s what draws us in,” Woodman-Maynard says.

After diving into her high school copy, Woodman-Maynard says that Fitzgerald’s use of metaphors and the duality of the characters made her want to adapt Gatsby into a graphic novel.

“We are attracted and repulsed by many of the characters,” Woodman-Maynard says. “It relates a lot to the world we live in today in terms of class consciousness, power, money, and obsession.”

Woodman-Maynard also considered Fitzgerald’s constant use of metaphors in creating and designing her book. “Daisy and Jordan are described as floating, so I drew it very literally,” Woodman-Maynard says. “It’s much more interesting to me to interpret it literally and I felt like it was suited to the graphic novel format.”

This whimsical tone carries throughout the book, capturing the light and flighty tone that Woodman-Maynard says Gatsby contains. For example, character speech bubbles vary based on their personality. Daisy’s are designed to be more curvy and musical, whereas Tom’s are more rectangular.

The narration text is written in Woodman-Maynard’s own handwriting and worked into the story organically by sitting in the clouds, or wrapping around a chair. “I did that so the story wouldn’t be super text heavy and to give it more attitude,” Woodman-Maynard says.

“I looked at the mood of Gatsby which was light and a little sketchy,” Woodman-Maynard says. “Nick is an unreliable narrator so having heavy line art wouldn't work, so I made it look more like pencil lines instead.”

To add the infamous amount of color into Gatsby, Woodman-Maynard decided on watercolor–something she’d never done before. “I basically taught myself how to do watercolor for this book,” she says. “I felt like it suited the booziness and the vibrant color of Fitzgerald’s world.”

The multiple party scenes were Woodman-Maynard’s favorite parts to draw– and also the most daunting. “The party scenes were super terrifying as an artist, because you have to make all these decisions about characters and costumes, and how to make it fabulous enough,” she says.

Woodman-Maynard says working on the graphic novel also made her wonder about the subconscious influence of F. Scott Fitzgerald throughout her life. “While I was working on this book, my husband and I decided to move back to Minnesota. At the end of Gatbsy, Nick also returns to the Midwest after his time East,” she says.

“Growing up in Minneapolis, there’s so much Fitzgerald lore around,” Woodman-Maynard says. “Working on Gatsby did directly influence me to cut my hair though,” she jokes. “I feel some similar trajectories in a very different time period with him.”

K. Woodman-Maynard’s graphic novel adaptation of The Great Gatsby is available online and in stores.