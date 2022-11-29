Step Inside the Regency Era at the Stunning Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience in Minneapolis

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has finally arrived in the Twin Cities after making stops across the U.S. and Canada, including Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Montreal, and Toronto. If you’re looking for the ultimate night out set in the Regency era, you won’t want to miss this spectacular ball now open in Minneapolis. It has plenty of whimsical surprises, delicious themed cocktails, and a theatrical love story that unfolds before your eyes.

Prepare to be amazed as soon as you enter the unrecognizable Lighthouse Artspace Minneapolis at 1515 Central Avenue. The extravagant ball transports guests into the world of Bridgerton to experience the most famous parts of the top-rated Shondaland series on Netflix.

Scoop up Lady Whistledown’s scandalous society papers after you promenade under the gorgeous Wisteria tunnel before stopping for a photo op at the 18th-century-inspired digital painting studio. There’s no need to fret if you require a few accessories like a beautiful fan or tiara for your ensemble. Pay a visit to the sought-after Modiste for these items to spruce up your look.

The Queen’s Ball has many magical moments to enjoy throughout the evening, including passionate acrobatic performances in the decked-out ballroom. As talented musicians serenade guests with pop hits from the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack, you’ll watch a duo perform the most elaborate love story, waltzing and twirling across the ballroom for all to marvel at during the experience.

One of the night’s most exquisite moments is being in the presence of Queen Charlotte, who is searching for the evening’s Diamond, which will be celebrated with glitter in the center of the ballroom. Expect a lively dance party to ensue right after for a royally unforgettable night for all!

This Bridgerton experience will completely sweep you away as guests enjoy an ultimate evening full of grandeur that will transport you to 1813 Regency England.

The Queen’s Ball is only open in the Twin Cities for a limited time, so grab your date or closest friends for an extraordinary night! Make haste and secure your invitation of the century to “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” now!