The Electric Fetus Shares Top-Selling Vinyl and CDs of 2020

2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year in many respects, but especially for the music industry. From local venues suffering due to the pandemic, to a number of surprise releases, this has not been a quiet year for artists and music lovers alike.

Electric Fetus’s music buyer Jim Novak reflects on this, saying lockdown was both a blessing and a curse for the music industry. “It generated a lot of stuff that was relevant to the year,” Novak explains. “But also punted a lot of stuff that we should’ve had.”

“Normally in a given year, the industry puts out around 30,000 new albums, and we [Electric Fetus] bring in around 10,000,” Novak says. “There were probably 10,000 or 20,0000 releases that never came out this year that will be moved into next year.”

Despite the pandemic, musicians like Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were able to create albums that acted as snapshots of their creative brains, reflecting time in lockdown. “It’s been really interesting to see the artists that have used the time in quarantine to create new stuff,” Novak says.

On the flipside, thousands of artists had their albums pushed to 2021–or whenever they will be able to tour again. Novak explains that at the end of the day, the artist has the most say over when their music is released and it usually comes down to whether or not they’ll be able to tour.

“It just depends what the artist's vision is,” Novak says. “I think 2021 will be amazing, because you will have the music from people who lived this 2020 COVID experience, but you’ve also got the stuff that people who just want to be out on the road sharing it with their fans will make.

Trampled By Turtles may have taken the number one vinyl spot, but international superstar Taylor Swift found her way to the top of the CD list. Novak says it’s never surprising to see Taylor Swift in the top ten, but this year Swift sent hundreds of signed copies of her surprise release folklore to Electric Fetus, safely securing her spot at number one.

Novak also references Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors as one of their typical top-selling LPs, but it took on a new force in 2020. “When that cranberry juice and skateboard TikTok went viral, it became a whole different thing,” Novak jokes.

Novak says the mix of local and national artists making the top ten is not surprising at all. “Whether people in the Twin Cities realized it or not, this is one of the most creative cities in the country when it comes to music,” Novak says. “There’s a ton of music junkies that want to know what’s new and what’s local.”

“We’re lucky that we have this wealth of artists,” Novak says.

Novak says it's hard to pick a favorite album of the year, but he does have albums that he immediately needed to hear again– Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher for example. “That’s the best part of my job,” Novak says. “Being able to sit in my office and actively experience music.”

“2021 will be an amazing year for new music,” Novak says. And don't worry about the music pushed from 2020 to 2021, “It’ll be just as good.”

Here are the Electric Fetus’s top selling CDs and Vinyl of 2020:

Top 20 Bestselling CDs:

Taylor Swift, Folklore Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways Bon Jovi, 2020 Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Reunions Megan Thee Stallion, Good News Poliça, When We Stay Alive Prince, 1999 Prince, Sign O' The Times Neil Young, Homegrown Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You Jayhawks, XOXO Semisonic, You're Not Alone Tame Impala, Slow Rush Lucinda Williams, Good Souls Better Angels Drive-By Truckers, The Unraveling The Replacements, Pleased to Meet Me Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters Prince, Up All Nite with Prince Margo Price, That’s How Rumors Get Started

Top 20 Bestselling vinyl LPs: