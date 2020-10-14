The Council of Zachs

× Expand Shutterstock Coffman Memorial Union

When Zach Faith emailed every Zach in the University of Minnesota system, he didn’t intend for it to be anything more than a joke.

The email was sent to undergraduates, grad students, PhD candidates, med students, alumni, and any other Zach that could be found within the U of M system. There was only one rule: only Zachs allowed. Any other spelling was unacceptable.

Within the first day, Faith, a third year student at the U of M, had received over 200 responses to his original email. When the responses kept rolling in and media outlets around the Twin Cities began contacting him, Faith knew this was something more.

“I originally wanted to have an intramural basketball league at the U of M just to get teams of only Zachs,” Faith said. “That was my hope, that there would be enough interest in that, but with how much publicity we got in the first week, I thought maybe we can turn this into something more than that.”

By his second interview about The Council, Faith knew what he wanted the Zachs to focus on: raising money for pediatric cancer patients. “I want to go into pediatric oncology one day,” Faith said. “I made the decision beforehand that I wanted to start raising money for children with cancer, that’s kind of my passion.”

So when Laura Sobiech, Zach Sobeich’s mother, reached out to Faith and the group and they jumped at the chance to help out. “They want us to help raise awareness for his foundation and with everything coming out, like his movie on Disney+, and they said they’d like to help us too,” Faith explained.

Faith explained that his goal for the group is not to raise money to fund cancer research, but instead to aid families that may need financial help in other areas. “We more so want to find families that could use money towards chemo treatments or just other things that they’re going through,” Faith said.

The Zachs can’t believe what this practical joke has turned into. When the group first started gaining traction, t-shirts were made to help the boys pay their college tuition, but now it is the start of a growing donation fund. “A lot of things are still up in the air though,” Faith said. “We don’t know how much we’ve made from t-shirt profits and everything.”

The Council is currently working to become an established student group at the U of M and is hopeful for the future. “I hope in a year we still exist and we have a more established team to figure out what we want to fund and how we want to fundraise, design stuff, events, all of those things,” Faith said.

Zachs from colleges across the country have started reaching out and asking if they could open chapters on their campuses. “Within the first week there was a guy who messaged me from the University of Alabama and was like, ‘Hey can I start one of these here, are you going to allow that?’ Faith said he couldn’t refuse.

“Ideally, this would go so that there are Councils of Zachs around the United States,” Faith said.

Although this Council began as a prank, all of the members are on board with the group's new focus. “I told Zach Uter [a fellow Zach Council member] that I wanted to put the money towards cancer, because his mom is actually going through chemo treatments right now,” Faith said. “Hearing him say that that would kind of be his dream if we could start raising money for that, that was a special moment for me.”