Walker Art Center Announces 2021 British Arrows

Cinephiles: Get your tickets to the event that celebrates creativity in moving image advertising at one of the most popular annual programs from the Walker Art Center—The British Arrows.

The 2021 British Arrows Awards air in the Walker Cinema and online December 3, 2021 through January 9, 2022.

Basically the Grammy’s for moving image advertising, The British Arrows offers a look into the nuance and creativity of British advertising, with ads that soberly speak to the current moment of social change, or shell out a few laughs, or anything in between. Viewers can expect work from notable directors (hello Spike Jonze and Taika Waititi) and an end of the year time capsule-esque show that highlights the best of 2021’s British advertising.

As a reflection of 2021, the award program includes plenty of ads on tech innovation, how to cope and connect with one another, and ads that envision a different future.

Folks who purchase a ticket to the screening of British Arrows will also receive a free gallery admission ticket.