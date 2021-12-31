The Best Minnesota TikToks from 2021

× Expand Shutterstock TikTok

Lettuce Club at the U of M

Picture this: a college auditorium full of students. Each has a head of iceberg lettuce. The goal? See who can finish first. (Yes, dressing is allowed, if you want to take the time to squirt it on.) That’s the premise of Lettuce Club, the U of M’s pride and joy—which went viral (nearly 12 million views and over 2 million likes) in late 2021.

Jackie’s MN State Fair Rant

OK, not everyone was stoked to see the State Fair’s 2021 resurrection. Jackie (@cadillacjackk), AKA Minnesota’s Viking jersey–wearing, tough love–doling collective mom spat the truth about what she thinks of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. “Why would I go to that miserable pit?” she opens. We won’t spoil the whole thing, but the rest of the rant includes sweet corn, Kevin Costner, and alligator on a stick.

“Do You Need a Boost?” by Dr. Leslie

This year, our esteemed local TikTok doc, Dr. Leslie (@drleslie), helped us learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, the truth about detoxes and cleanses, and insider knowledge about things we probably didn’t know about doctor’s offices or appointments. Our favorite moment of the year? When she reminded us all to get COVID vax boosters—in the most Minnesotan accent we’ve ever heard.

Maria Lynn’s Rice Art Transformation

It’s easy to get sucked into Minnesotan Maria Lynn’s (@maria.lynn.riceart) rice art videos. What’s rice art, you ask? The artist carefully arranges colored, uncooked rice grains into an image on a board, then flips the board up so the image hovers midair—for less than a second. It’s quick, it’s niche-level-impressive, and it’s painful to imagine her forgetting to press “record.”

City of Minneapolis Chooses Chaos

Remember waaaaay back in 2020 when we interviewed Jordan Gilgenbach, the social media officer behind the City of Minneapolis’s official TikTok? Well, he’s still going strong this year, taking on TikTok trends with a hyper-local (and often quite sassy) focus—like when Gilgenbach “chose chaos,” as he said, and took on anti-vax commenters. Hey, St. Paul, when are we going to start hearing from you, hmmm?

That Midwestern Mom Teaches the World about Snickers Salad

Look, those of us who were born and raised in Minnesota know that “salad” is…a broad term. Sure, you could fix something green and leafy, but why not make something based in mayo or Cool Whip instead? TikToker @thatmidwesternmom’s series “Minnesota salads that aren’t really salads” sent the world reeling this year. “I never said it was healthy,” she says in one of our personal faves, a how-to on Snickers salad.

“Who’s Laughing Now” by Durry

The brother-sister band out of Burnsville (@durry.music) released the first half of their track about staying true to yourself, tattoos and all, on TikTok in September 2021. Needless to say, it blew up, and they finished the song among media attention and thousands of TikTok plays. Next stop? First Ave’s Mainroom on January 7 for the Best New Bands show.

Anything on Flip Phone’s Account

Did you miss the latest Drag Brunch at Union Rooftop? Fortunately for us, the preeminent Twin Cities drag show organizer Flip Phone has a TikTok account to keep us posted on the best looks from their Shrek- and Sister Act-themed brunches, giving viewers around the world a look at the exciting talent our Midwest scene has to offer.

MN Teacher's Vikings Rant

Everybody who is from here can relate to the truisms of our state: The days before winter break in Minnesota are a pressure cooker for most people, but maybe especially teachers, and that our sports teams... aren't exactly the best! So as this teachers (who's clearly had enough) lists the Vikings' many failures, he tells the enraptured class: "You are born here. This is your curse."

Jackie Narrates the Vikings/Cardinals Game

We really couldn’t choose just one @cadillacjackk video. When she’s not ripping apart the MN State Fair, Jackie can be found in her kitchen, drinking Miller Lite and tomato juice, watching the Vikings. In our favorite from this season, she peels carrots and assembles a salad while yelling at the Vikings/Cardinals—even earning an apology comment from the Cards’ TikTok account after the Vikes missed a key field goal. It’s a wild ride, please join us on it.