The Best Dog Parks

Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park

Situated just downriver from where Minnehaha Creek flows into the Mississippi, Minnehaha Off-Leash is 6.6 acres of wooded Mississippi waterfront where dogs can roam the myriad trails or frolic and swim on the sandy beaches of this slow-flowing piece of Minnesota’s most famous river. Off-leash permit required, but, meh, who’s checking? Mpls.

Lake Minnewashta

Similar to Minnehaha Off-Leash, Lake Minnewashta park is a seemingly endless mix of oak groves and shoreline. Permit required here too. Chanhassen

High Bridge Dog Park

Getting rid of coal power plants is good; replacing them with seven-acre dog parks is great. So, High Bridge has that going for it, which is nice. The fact that it’s situated along the Mississippi shoreline under the north end of the iconic Smith Avenue High Bridge ain’t too shabby either. Lowertown, St. Paul

Lowertown Dog Park

Yeah, yeah, yeah, this one is more like your traditional chain-link-fenced urban dog park, but that fact is easily ignored since it’s situated directly above the outfield of CHS Field, meaning you can take in a Saints game while your pup lives it up. Licenses and vax proof required. Lowertown, St. Paul

Battle Creek

Rounding out at a whopping 35 acres, Battle Creek is the biggest dog park in town—and that’s something to bark about. It’s a mix of woods and shoreline, only in this case, the shoreline comes from ponds, not the Mighty Miss. And, hey, it’s all yours for no permit. Maplewood

Arlington/Arkwright

What Arlington/Arkwright lacks in size—it’s only about five acres—the St. Paul dog park more than makes up for in charm, rolling topography, and not requiring a permit. Payne-Phalen, St. Paul

