State Fair Attendance Sharply Declines in 2021

The numbers are in, and the total 2021 Minnesota State Fair attendance came in at 1,301,584 people. This final total is far below usual attendance, with the Delta variant being a likely deterrent for many fairgoers.

Saturday, September 4 peaked in attendance with 153,953 people showing up, just a little over half of the all-time single day attendance record that was set in 2018 on September 1 with 270,426 fairgoers.

Overall, this year's attendance has been significantly lower than it has been since the last five State Fairs. This year’s numbers were nowhere near record setting years like 2019 where a total of 2,126,551 people attended the fair.

But this isn’t the first time the State Fair has had its ups and downs. While last year’s cancelation potentially prevented COVID exposure for two million people, it was still the first time the fair had been canceled since 1946, when festivities were put on hold due to the polio epidemic. Just one year before in 1945, the fair was canceled due to travel restrictions brought on by WWII. 1893’s fair was canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. In 1861 and 1862 the fair was canceled due to the Civil War and the U.S.-Dakota War. Meaning that in all 162 years of the fair's existence, it’s only been canceled six times.

Despite the show-must-go-on attitude of 2021, the fair was off to a slow start with hundreds of vendors pulling out due to concerns over the pandemic and lack of COVID-19 restrictions put in place.

However, more than 1,000 attendees got their COVID-19 vaccine in the first four days of the fair. By the end of the fair, the final total of vaccinations came in at 3,118, according to an announcement by Gov. Tim Walz. Of those that got vaccinated at the fair, 3,042 claimed their $100 Visa gift card incentive.