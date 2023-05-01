Target Field Announces New Summer Music Festival

× Expand The Killers The Killers

While you can catch more than 80 Minnesota Twins home games this summer at Target Field, watch out for a new home-run summer music festival slated for July, thanks to the Minnesota Twins and 555 Events.

The inaugural TC Summer Fest is slated for July 14–15 at Target Field, featuring headliners The Killers and Imagine Dragons on Friday and Saturday respectively, followed by The Flaming Lips and AJR, plus a slew of other notable acts. It comes at a tumultuous time for summer music festivals in the Twin Cities. The Basilica Block Party is on indefinite hiatus, and Rock the Garden and Twin Cities Summer Jam both ended for good.

This isn’t just any ol’ stadium experience, according to Target Field. There’ll be groovy giveaways, VIP experiences (including artist appearances?!), ticket upgrades (hello, pit passes!), and sponsor activities. Plus, groups of 20 or more can enjoy the experience from one of Target Field’s three suites: the Skyline, Event and Premier suites. “This summer festival will be your new go-to,” the Twins website says.

Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on May 5, ranging from $39 to $239. For more information, visit twins.com.