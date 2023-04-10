Children’s Theatre Company Revives a Mouse-y Musical

× Expand Photo by Kaitlin Randolph Matthew woody full Matthew Woody, who plays Fievel, is a crusty CTC vet with previous roles in plays like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

In the lexicon of memorable cartoon mice—Gus from Cinderella, Mickey, Jerry, Despereaux, the venerable Chuck E. Cheese—one particularly plucky rodent stands apart: Fievel Mousekewitz, the indefatigable protagonist who escapes Russia’s anti-Jewish pogroms and arrives in 1885 New York City in An American Tail.

The 1986 film was a hit when it was first released, and it was later spun into a sequel, Fievel Goes West. Now, nearly 40 years later, Minneapolis’s Children’s Theatre Company is reviving it as a stage musical. The CTC has brought in an all-star team to spearhead the adaptation, which runs from April 25 to June 18.

The process for writing An American Tail started when CTC artistic director Peter Brosius flew out to L.A. to chat with Universal Pictures about prospective projects. He was elated when An American Tail surfaced. This story may be about mice, the timidest of creatures, but it has heavy-hitting themes. In the film’s animal kingdom metaphor, the Russian pogroms are led by cats. Fievel’s family flees on a steamboat: One of the best scenes is a montage of Italian, Irish, and other European immigrant mice singing “There Are No Cats in America” in the boat’s dingy cabin.

There are, of course, cats in America, and Fievel eventually unites the diasporic mice community against the New York mob, which is led by the nefarious Warren T. Rat. In the meantime, he’s been separated from his family at sea and is determined to find them.

“Even though this came out a long time ago, the issues are still so real,” Brosius says. “We’re in a world of refugees; we’re in a world of immigrants. And at the center is this extraordinarily sweet and moving story of a little mouse becoming an adult, growing into their strength, and finding their way to make change in the world. We love pieces that focus on young people’s agency.”

Brosius’s creative team includes Tony Award–wining book writer Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit), director Taibi Magar (Blue Ridge, We Live in Cairo), and choreographer Katie Spelman (The Notebook). They started writing in earnest in 2020, and the musical adaptation is really an expansion of the film: New characters are introduced; others get more developed. The musical will feature more songs than featured in the film—thanks to the music team (Michael Mahler, Alan Schmuckler, and Andrea Grody)—including a smashing number for Warren T.’s high-strung cockroach assistant, Digit.

The whole thing is carried by a stellar kid-led cast of around 13 actors, including understudies. Magar says the talent in Minneapolis has blown her away, like when they tested for Digit’s character, who’s frantic, sniveling, and hilarious all at once. “I was like, ‘We’re not gonna find anybody in Minneapolis that can do that—you’re barely gonna find that in New York,’ ” Magar says. “But then these heroes walked in and wiped the floor with us. We were at their mercy.”

It was a complex process, bringing this fable about immigration and the American dream back to life at a time when immigration is more nuanced and polarizing than ever before. In CTC’s An American Tail, they strove to represent more of the immigrant communities present in New York City in the 19th century. The story dives into and celebrates the Mousekewitz family’s Jewish heritage, too, which the film glosses over. Magar says that felt especially meaningful given the recent waves of antisemitism.

Still, Moses says, they stayed fairly close to the essential story. “The more we stay true to the fable about the 1880s or 1890s, the more elegantly the piece seems to speak to now,” Moses says.

Ultimately, Fievel himself carries the story’s meaning.

“What’s magic about [Fievel] is this core of optimism and industriousness that’s unkillable,” Moses says. “He brings this aura of change with him because of the possibilities he sees—and the possibilities he sees are what America is supposed to be.”

“It reminds you that hatred is taught,” Magar adds. “Hatred and fear are these socialized things, but Fievel carries this beacon inside him. He can see another way.”

For Brosius, the story resonates today more than ever. “I was reading The New York Times this morning, and there was a picture of Greta Thunberg getting arrested stopping a coal plant,” he says. “Young people are leading so many struggles for justice, whether that’s on gun violence, the environment, or equal rights and anti-racism.”

No better place to stage it, then, than a theater for and by kids.

What comes after the CTC run is yet to be determined. The team is hoping the musical will be able to reach audiences around the country. An American Tail certainly seems destined for big things—which, of course, only underscores CTC’s renown within the theater world.

“As we say in the business,” Brosius says, “I think it’s gonna be a thing.”