Sven Sundgaard Gets Real About the Weather

As a severe storm ripped through our drought-stricken state on the heels of a stifling 6-day heat wave, it wasn’t easy getting a hold of local weather whisperer, Sven Sundgaard, at the end of July. “Thanks for your patience, it’s been a bit crazy,” he says when I finally reach him.

A familiar face around town, Sundgaard can be seen breaking down forecasts online, delivering hot climate takes to 43,000 Twitter followers and jogging around Minneapolis lakes daily (except for the week we spoke, when Canadian wildfire smoke smothered the city and made outdoor exercise risky for the respiratory system). Many in the metro area routinely tuned into Sundgaard’s energetic TV broadcasts on KARE 11, where up until last year, he had been forecasting weather for 14 years.

On the day we spoke, some areas of Minnesota received precious moisture for the first time in what felt like forever, and 75 percent of the state sat in severe (or worse) drought conditions. Wildfires marched across the west coast and July clocked in as the Earth’s warmest month in recorded history. When severe weather strikes, and it often does these days, all heads turn toward local meteorologists asking, what does this mean?

Around age 12 Sundgaard started exploring that question, albeit in a less existential way. He grew up ski jumping in Cottage Grove, and a maddeningly mild winter meant no snow on the slopes. “That was one of the first of what has now become a series of winters over the past 30 years with snow that’s not dependable,” Sundgaard recalls. Eyes glued to the TV, a young geared up Sven would see promising snow five days out only to watch it fade from the forecast a few days later. “I thought, well why? How does that happen?”

His atmospheric fascination snowballed and Sundgaard was broadcasting on his own by age 14, with lots of trial and error. When the internet arrived, he surfed government sites for public weather data to synthesize. “I would try to explain to my mother and grandparents how supercells formed, and they would just nod and pretend to care.” After snagging a meteorology degree and realizing he would get very bored sitting in front of a computer with no one to talk to, Sundgaard started sharing his forecasts with a whole bunch of people through television.

His longest TV gig, at KARE 11, ended tumultuously in May 2020 when the station terminated him over a political social media post, and Sundgaard sued. The suit cited unchecked discrimination against him after coming out to coworkers as gay in 2007 and converting to Judaism in 2010.

But soon after the split, he started up daily forecasts again at Bring Me The News and branched out to new audiences, like the middle schoolers at Amos and Celia Heilicher Minneapolis Jewish Day School, where he taught science in the spring. “We were in person, but everyone was in masks and the kids were all behind plexiglass shields so it was like staring at a bunch of little bank tellers.”

He’s also advising non-profit environmental justice efforts and maintaining a robust Twitter presence, all different paths for sharing the same key messages. “I look at it all as teaching every day, breaking down complicated stuff and giving people the most important things they need to know out of that,” says Sundgaard, and complicated stuff it is.

“We [meteorologists] are now the point people to the average person on a daily basis about climate change,” Sundgaard says. “They know the icecaps are melting, they know Australia is on fire but they want to know more about how their community is uniquely affected, on a seasonal and daily basis.”

Sundgaard is keen to emphasize that climate change has and will continue to affect poorer neighborhoods more, people of color more, Indigenous people more. “An easy example is how a hurricane hitting, you know, Bob Johnson’s million dollar home on the outer banks of North Carolina is different than a hurricane hitting Bangladesh. Bob was able to drive inland, his insurance policy will rebuild his home,” Sundgaard says, pointing out that for poorer people severe weather is increasingly a life changing or life ending event.

Less hypothetical examples include Hurricane Ida’s disproportionate impact on those who couldn’t afford to flee it, or how this past summer’s heat wave turned deadly in homes without shading trees or air conditioning.

Sundgaard takes telling the weather story and covering the climate change angle seriously, no matter the setting. “On Twitter, it's about reposting research with a quick paragraph perspective relating it to us [Minnesotans]. Just to keep that front of mind for people,” Sundgaard says. At this point, 79 percent of Americans believe that human activity plays a role in climate change, and 67 percent feel the government is doing too little to reduce its effects.

The role of the meteorologist is broadening as the weather report, which used to be pleasant material to discuss with a stranger at the bus stop, has taken on a menacing edge. “I do think we’ve become part-time therapists.” Sundgaard says. “I get messages from kids and moms who are all like, is there any hope? Can we do anything? Is it too late? And I always say it's not too late”

“That’s the thing that inspired me teaching middle school. No kid was questioning is this really happening, no kid was questioning should we do anything about it,” Sundgaard adds. He sees his students' concern, who are the same age he was when he began trying to parse out how weather shapes the world, as a hopeful sign.

Every day, meteorologists like Sundgaard set the scene against which we all live our lives. Each storm breakdown, each map of areas experiencing flooding, each weekend forecast, offers guidance around the constant collective experience of weather.

“That’s why humans are obsessed with weather. Really, it's sort of the most ancient thing. Since time immemorial, we wanna know exactly what's happening,” he says.

As we wrap up our conversation, I ask Sundgaard if the city’s smog is likely to let up soon. “I have a good chunk of sky and I think this is worse than last week,” he replies sullenly, looking out his window in downtown Minneapolis, “In St. Cloud and Brainerd right now, it’s at really hazardous levels. Generally you want air quality to be 30 parts per million, and it’s at 400-something in St. Cloud.”

The basic outline of forecasting is to look at the past, the present and then turn toward the future, and try to puzzle together why things will or won’t happen. “Whether it was on TV or on the digital forecasts I do now, there’s a climate change angle in almost every forecast.” Sundgaard says, “I try to communicate that, and also ask what are the solutions? Fire season is gonna be bad every year now. The smoke that’s all around us now is going to be there, regardless of what’s happening here. How do we get better at forecasting air quality and getting those alerts out? How do we adjust to this new world?”