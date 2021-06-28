Sunisa Lee Heads to the Olympics

× Expand Photo by Tom Weller/Alamy Live News Sunisa Lee

Sunisa Lee’s Olympic dream started in her St. Paul backyard on a balance beam her dad cobbled together out of plywood and a spare mattress.

Before long, with the full support of her parents and their close-knit Hmong community—not to mention some top-flight coaching from Midwest Gymnastics in Little Canada—Lee became one of the best gymnasts in the world. In fact, she might be second only to her teammate and good friend Simone Biles.

Emerging from a year in which she lost close family members to COVID-19 while her gymnastics life was upended by the postponement of Tokyo 2020, “Suni,” as her fans call her, will finally get her chance to go for the gold: Alongside her fellow Minnesotan Grace McCallum from Isanti, the two are officially headed for the U.S. women's gymnastics team after Sunday's trials. Lee will also be the first Hmong American to represent the U.S. at the games.

Her dad was counting on it—telling Elle magazine that if Suni made Team USA, “it would be the greatest accomplishment of any Hmong person in the U.S. ever.”

