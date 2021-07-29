Suni Lee Wins Gold in Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics All-Around

× Expand Sunisa Lee Gold Medal All-Around

St. Paul’s Sunisa Lee (or Suni, as her fans call her), the first Hmong American gymnast to compete at the Olympics, took home the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around competition on Thursday night in Tokyo. It is the fifth-straight gold medal in the category for Team USA, which determines the best overall gymnast in the world.

It was a close finish between the 18-year-old Lee and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, just winning by a margin of .135 points. Andrade’s silver win is the first time Brazil has earned a medal in women’s artistic gymnastics at the Olympics.

Lee’s score on uneven bars, where she can perform the most difficult routine in the world, was strongest. She earned 15.3 points, and has scored the highest on bars out of any athlete in the Tokyo Olympics yet. The uneven bars final takes place on Sunday, Aug. 1.

"It doesn't feel like real life. I didn't think I would ever be able to win a gold medal. I'm speechless," Lee said afterward.

Simone Biles, who was considered the favorite to win the all-around, needed to sit out the competition, citing her mental health affecting her performance. Biles won the gold in the category at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and hasn’t lost an all-around since 2013. "It just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat to work on my mindfulness. I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job and I didn't want to risk the team a medal,” Biles told reporters, “because they've worked way too hard for that."

Back in Minnesota, Lee's family and friends cheered her on as hundreds attended a watch party in Oakdale in the early morning hours. Lee's gymnastics career started on a plywood balance beam her dad put together in their St. Paul backyard, and she trained at Midwest Gymnastics in Little Canada. Her win is considered a huge milestone for her Hmong community.

In addition to Biles, Lee follows in the footsteps of her predecessors on the U.S. women's gymnastics team: Gabby Douglas, Carly Patterson, and Nastia Liukin, who all became Olympic champions in the all-around competition.

Two days earlier, Lee and fellow Minnesotan Grace McCallum helped the women’s team secure the silver medal in the team final after Biles' withdrawal, but the Russian team clinched the gold medal.