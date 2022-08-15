Sunflower Fields to Visit in Minnesota

× Expand Shutterstock Sunflower Field Sunflower field in Gibbon, MN

As summer goes on, the state keeps turning yellow with blooming sunflowers. With these local fields, take a day to find your new favorite plot or road trip it hit up multiple fields in one day.

Fish Sunflowers

Johnny Fish of Fish Sunflowers is all about spreading the sunshine. He started his Sunflower Project 7 years ago by planting sunflower seeds in several lots around the state for people to visit for free. This year, only three fields are open to the public. Gibbon, Andover, Albert Lea, fishsunflowers.com

Fresh Acres

Get lost in five acres of sunflowers at the Fresh Acres Farm. Do yoga among the flowers, have a photoshoot or cut your own sunflower bouquet (and take a detour to their corn maze, while you’re at it). Admission is $8 per person and $2 per cut stem. Mid-August, 8102 NE 72nd St., Monticello, 763-290-0156, freshacresmn.com

Waldoch Farm Garden Center

Walk through six acres of sunshine, a hay wagon ride, and all the play that comes with their Joyer Adventure Farm for a full day of fun all included in their $15 ticket. July 29-September 11, 8174 Lake Dr., Lino Lakes, 651-780-1207, waldochfarm.com

Green Barn Garden Center

Green Barn makes a party out of their sunflower season with live music and food trucks. Make the most of your visit with their photo props and even enter their Little Miss/Sir Sunflower Photo Contest. Admission is $6. August 4-31, 26501 Hwy MN-65 NE, Isanti, 763-444-5725, greenbarngardencenter.com

Treasured Haven Farm

These sunflowers are more than just a photo prop. Treasured Haven grows sunflowers as a genuine crop but after a little convincing, they’ve opened their field to the public. Take a walk to the creek in the woodland trails or have a picnic in the prairie fields. The fee is $20 per carload or $10 for single persons in a vehicle. July 29-Labor Day, 53407 Government Rd., Rush City, 320-358-3581, treasuredhavenfarm.com

Berry & Bloom Farm

Just south of Rochester, Berry and Bloom has three acres of sunflowers to frolic in. There are more than 50 varieties of flowers for U-pick in the summer. You can gather flowers for weddings, events, photos or just to take home for a fee. The farm also has blueberry fields, pumpkin patches, flower workshops, a wagon wide and nature walks. July-September, 6945 150th Ave SE., Chatfield, 507-272-9805, berryandbloomfarm.com

Afton Apple Orchard

Walk through over seven acres of flowers at the Afton Apple Orchard for their flower festival. There is a $5 flower festival in addition to their regular admission. Pick a colorful bouquet of zinnias and sunflowers to take with you. While you’re there, take a stroll through the rest of the orchard including their huge playground, petting farm, hayride and more. August 20-21, 27-28, 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings, 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com

White Pine Berry Farm

An entire field of sunflowers and zinnias greets you as you walk onto White Pine Berry Farm. There are different varieties of sunflowers planted to get a diverse and sunny field. Stop for a photoshoot or cut a stem to take some sunshine home with you. $10 per person or $20 per family. August-September, 1482 Oak Dr, River Falls, WI, 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com