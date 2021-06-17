Summer Festivals in Minnesota Return

× Expand Shutterstock Summer Festival Summer festive bright colorful vintage bunting decoration and blue sky, happy joy freedom celebration , social distancing concept

Summer is finally here, and between all the festivals, fairs, and fireworks it’s difficult to keep track of everything that’s going on. We’ve rounded up events taking place all over the cities and beyond to help you cross off summer bucket list items one day at a time.

All Summer

Movies in the Park are showing all summer long in Twin Cities Parks. Starting at dusk each night, catch everything from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to Black Panther. The perfect end to a summer night.

Music in the Park at either the Lake Harriet Bandshell or Bryant Square Park is running throughout the entire summer. Grab some friends and some drinks and enjoy local musicians.

Outdoor concerts are back and happening throughout the Twin Cities area.

Celebrating Pride is a summer-long event, featuring everything from movie nights to a Grand Marshal MASKqueerade Party. But this year’s main Twin Cities Pride is rescheduled for July 17-18 at Loring Park.

June

Stone Arch Bridge Festival has moved across the bridge to the West River Parkway to host their art and culinary markets and “Art of the Car” show. June 19-20

Powderhorn Art Fair Pop-Up Preview will be set up at Lake Street and Chicago Avenue with a sampling of artists and live music. June 22-24, 29-30, July 1

Eagan Art Festival is hosting an in-person and virtual market with live music and tasty eats at Eagan Central Park. June 26-27

July

Duluth Fourth fest will be packed with music, food, and vendors for a community Independence Day celebration. Located at Bayfront Festival Park, the night will be topped off with a fireworks extravaganza. July 4

Sidewalk Days Festival in Duluth is back with food, shopping, music, and entertainment up and down Superior Street. July 7-9

Wine Meets Art Festival over at Saint Croix Vineyards will have everything from arts and crafts, award winning wines, and good food, all set to live music performances. July 10-11

Hopkins Raspberry Festival is back with days of events throughout the community. Catch some live music, sports tournaments, family park activities and more, finishing off with a fireworks display Saturday night. July 14-18

North Shore Water Festival at Grand Marais Harbor will have all of the latest kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards to try. Test run your favorites or relax with a paddle board yoga class. July 16-18

Minnehaha Art Fest This year the falls will be surrounded by community organization, food vendors, and artist booths – with items under $30 at every station. July 16-18

Uptown Food Truck Festival is the perfect place for food lovers across the metro to come together and gnosh: this year’s festival features yummies from more than $50 food trucks. July 17 in St. Paul, August 21 in Anoka

Minneapolis Aquatennial is back with a bang for a much-loved annual celebration of the city. AquaTivities can be found online, everything will kick off with the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade and close out with the famous Target fireworks. July 21-24

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl The non-juried, self-guided tours of studios, galleries, and theaters of West Broadway will have everything from b-boys to ballet and graphite to graffiti. July 29-31

Blueberry/Art Festival Artists, crafters, and creators will descend on Ely’s Whiteside Park to share their best (and maybe try a blueberry-themed drink or two). July 23-25

TC Water Lantern Festival is lighting up St. Paul’s Lake Phalen to close out July and lead into the final lap of summer. Tickets include lantern kits, memorabilia, and cost coverage for lantern retrieval and a lake clean up. July 31

Loring Park Art Festival will be filled with art, entertainment, and food for a weekend of creative expression and community connection. July 31-August 1

August/September

Witness the future of Twin Cities theatre at the The Fringe Festival. The 2021 festival will feature more than 100 different performances over the course of 10 days. August 5-15

Uptown Art Fair On top of hundreds of individual booths, multicultural local entertainment and art demonstrations will bring art back to Uptown. August 6-8

Powderhorn Art Fair For two days, you can shop the best of what Powderhorn’s over 200 artists have to offer online. August 7-8

The Renaissance Fair will celebrate its 50th year this summer, and feature all the medieval entertainment, food, games, and art that have captivated crowds for decades. Saturday and Sunday, August 21 - October 2

Round out the summer in the best way possible with the Great Minnesota Get Together. The State Fair is slated to begin August 26 and run for its usual 12 days of fun, ending on Labor Day. August 26 - September 6

Get ready for Open Streets MPLS starting in August, where several neighborhoods open up the streets to foot traffic.

Fall into the Arts Festival Artists and exhibitors will wrap around Centennial Lakes Park alongside food stands with crepes, Tibetan Momos, and Wooden Hill Brewing’s best. September 11-12