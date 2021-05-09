To Stop Asian Hate, People Need to Speak Out

× Expand Courtesy of Youa Vang The Vang Sisters The author (right) and her sisters outside their Minneapolis home, 1982.

“It’s been really great working with you,” the grand piano mover I contracted at my job said earnestly as I guided him to the truck on our loading dock. My coworker followed up the back end of the piano with the other contractor. “That’s so nice to hear,” I replied, feeling good that I was able to coordinate a task that turned out to be more complicated than it would seem, and make their job easier.

“Yeah, I didn’t think you’d be able to speak English when I saw your name,” he continued, as if he thought he was paying me a compliment, unaware of his casual racism. I stared at him and the other two men, holding my tongue—the one that knew impeccable English—and waited for someone to speak up and call him out. Sadly, the potential learning moment passed with no actual learning taking place. I realized, no matter how well I was dressed or how hard I worked at my career, I could still be reduced to an immigrant who couldn’t speak English because of my name.

Just because this white man didn’t have malicious intent did not mean his comment did not carry prejudices or racist thought. It’s easier to point out racism when someone is wearing a white hood and burning crosses on lawns—or in my family’s case when our neighbors came to our house late one stormy evening in 1983 and yelled at us to go back to our country—but passive racism and microaggressions are still toxic, and their insidiousness can lead to real violence if not checked.

In April, the U.S. Senate approved a bill strengthening federal efforts to address the hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, there’s been a 120 percent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes since 2019 in some of America’s largest cities, stoked by former President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric and xenophobia. That’s why we must talk openly about racism and learn how to intervene when we see it. We must no longer keep silent about the overt, and sometimes covert, racism we deal with daily.

When a young white man violently rampaged his way through Atlanta in mid-March targeting and murdering Asian women, I had many friends reach out to me asking me how I was doing. I had nothing placating to say, because racism colors the daily lives of many minorities. I always have to brace myself for it when I see it coming at me. I thought about these people that were killed and the dreams they had of better lives for their families. In their final moments, did these women realize they would be the sacrifices to make the world sit up and listen to what the Asian community has been saying about racism for so long, before they were forever silenced?

Privilege, like racism, is another word that ruffles a lot of feathers when it is brought up. Privilege is like getting an earlier start to the marathon than anyone else. Sure, not all white people are racist, but systemically they have benefited from a society that positions them at the front because of their race. Being able to exist outside of your skin color is a trademark of privilege. Acknowledging privilege does not mean you are the oppressor to someone’s marginalization. Acknowledging it means you are aware of how you have a better standing in life than others, and it’s the first step to doing something about it. In fact, I hope it gives people more empathy to those that don’t have the same privileges they do.

× Expand Courtesy of Youa Vang The Vang Family

Most immigrants are ten steps behind the generations that have built their lives in this country—that’s why they have to work so hard to catch up. Many immigrants are faced with raising a family on a limited income and on top of that, a language barrier that paints you as uncultured. In 1981, my family arrived in the United States seeking asylum. I was barely a year old when we settled in Minneapolis. Many Hmong people, men especially, worked with the U.S. military to point out where the Vietnamese were hiding in the Laotian hillsides. When the Vietnam War ended, the Hmong were left to face persecution or death from the communist Pathet Lao when the changing political climate within the U.S. resulted in the withdrawal of its soldiers in 1975.

One late summer night in 1983, we heard a knock on our front door. Even at 3 years old, the anxiety of being in a foreign land ran deep. The slamming of our front porch was followed by some neighbors who lived a few doors down from our house. There was a terrible thunderstorm that night, so it was an odd time for these neighbors to come knocking. It was possible there was alcohol involved, but from my limited view standing behind adult legs, I could sense the hate and anger from our neighbors, telling us how we weren’t welcome here and to go back to our country.

This didn’t help my childhood anxiety, and later that summer, my cousin, See—who I loved because he was so fun and would always buy us candy—was visiting. See took me, and my two older sisters to the store to pick out candy. The three of us were enjoying our candy on the front porch, when the son of the neighbor that paid us a visit on that stormy night and his friend opened the porch door. Intent on doing harm, he went to my sisters; my first instinct was to protect my precious candy, but I should have known better that he didn’t care about that at all. He punched them both, and when he came to 3-year-old me, I ducked—so he only encountered air—and ran. I don’t recall much else about those neighbors, but it made me fearful of any strangers in that neighborhood that would look at us when we walked past. It was the first taste of racism we would encounter in our new home, and showed us glimpses of hatred that stems from fear.

When we moved to Brooklyn Park in ‘87, it was predominantly white, but by the late ‘90s the minority population grew to make the city more diverse. There were many pockets of African immigrants along with Hmong and other minority groups that made up about half of the nearly 70,000 residents in the area as the century drew to a close. It was unfortunate that there was also a crime spike during that time, and the city gained nicknames like “Crooklyn Park” and “Brooklyn Dark.”

We lived across the street from one of the popular girls, Molly, who was the same age as my middle sister, and my parents worked overtime to afford our house. The first Christmas after we moved in, my mom walked with us across the street to drop off a Christmas gift. Molly and her mom were gracious and kind, but her teenage brother stood at the top of the stairs shouting fake Chinese gibberish at us as we wished them a merry Christmas. I was only 8, but to this day, I feel ashamed that I didn’t yell at this boy that it was not okay to pretend we were less-than because we were Asian.

Today I look at my 7-year-old niece and think about the day her light will be dimmed by someone who will deem her less worthy because of her race. She will have to grow a thick skin and understand that her race will possibly become a liability in her career and how she is viewed. I will share with her that instead of swallowing her shame for being Asian like I and many others had to do, to be proud of who she is. I will tell her about our heritage and how we are not alone in our experiences in this country. I want her to learn about racism, so she can figure out how to protect herself from racist behavior. With that, I want her to develop empathy for other marginalized groups and communities of color.

Last summer I visited my coworker that helped me with the contractors in moving the piano. We sat on his back porch and had tea and talked about work. We talked about George Floyd and the riots that happened in his neighborhood earlier that summer. I think about it again now, as the Twin Cities is going through another season of reckoning with the death of Daunte Wright. I brought up what happened at work the year prior during the piano move. “I’m sorry. I didn’t even hear that guy say that to you,” he said.

“His coworker certainly heard it,” I said. “You know what I wish would have happened instead of it going unrecognized? I wish his coworker would have said something and not put the onus on me to say something. It’s not up to me to teach white men how to be better.”