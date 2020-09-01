Find Them All: Roseville in Bloom Launches Twenty Rose Statues

× Expand Photographs courtesy of Visit Roseville Roseville in Bloom Rose statues Roseville in Bloom statues (from left) by Cora Hays, Kao Lee Thao, and Shakun Maheshwari

In an Instagram-filled world, picture yourself next to a flower that’s almost seven feet tall. Twenty years ago, Peanuts characters started appearing throughout St. Paul. Now, neighboring Roseville is getting in on the action with an imaginative take on—what else?—giant roses.

The public art project, Roseville in Bloom, called on artists to let their work—and stories—blossom on statues that would spring up around the city. After receiving 80 design submissions, the project’s committee selected 20 local and regional artists to bring their designs to life. Some of the final works represent and pay homage to cultural diversity in Minnesota.

Working inside the Merchandise Mart at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, the artists completed each 658-pound statue in less than two weeks. Mendota Heights–based TivoliToo—the company that created the Peanuts sculptures and Target Field’s bronze baseball—built the statues and added the final protective all-weather coating.

Some of the featured local artists include fashion designer Christopher Straub, illustrator Adam Turman, and muralist Lili Payne. Here’s a peek at a few of the blooms—on display now through October. visitroseville.com

× Expand Roseville in Bloom statue by Cora Hays

Roseville resident and children’s book illustrator Cora Hays titled her statue The Value of Education. On the back of one of the petals are words from the writings of the religious leader Bahá’u’lláh: “Regard man as a mine rich in gems of inestimable value. Education can, alone, cause it to reveal its treasures, and enable mankind to benefit therefrom.” Kids In Need Foundation, 2719 Patton Rd., Roseville

× Expand Roseville in Bloom statue by Kao Lee Thao

Artist Kao Lee Thao’s statue, Hmong Story Cloth, draws inspiration from traditional folktales and vibrant colors and garments worn by Hmong women storytellers. DoubleTree by Hilton Roseville, 2540 Cleveland Ave. N., Roseville

× Expand Roseville in Bloom statue by Shakun Maheshwari

Indian folk and henna artist Shakun Maheshwari’s Color & Culture rose mimics motifs found in henna tattoo designs used in traditional cultural celebrations and evokes self-expression, love, joy, and beauty. “We all can come together and create a beautiful community, a beautiful country—even though we are all different,” the artist says. Lake McCarrons Park, 1745 Rice St., Roseville