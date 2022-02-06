The Steger Homestead Cookbook

× Expand Photo by John Ratzloff Rita Mae Steger and Will Steger Rita Mae Steger and Will Steger, niece and uncle, fans of solitude, nature, and pie.

Minnesotans have lived with the unbreakable spirit of Will Steger for many years. We’ve witnessed his journey from teen climber of Andean peaks to America’s best-known polar explorer, Arctic Ocean explorer, Trans-Antarctic explorer, 10,000-mile kayaker, dogsledder extraordinaire, all-around strong man, climate hero, and, generally speaking, towering cultural giant.

But have we talked about his favorite pie?

Well, wait no longer. That interesting new fact is brought forth by The Steger Homestead Kitchen, a new cookbook by local maestro Beth Dooley. The book includes the recipes Will Steger, 77, and his niece Rita Mae Steger, 27, cook at the Homestead, Steger’s up-north rural retreat and science center dedicated to raising climate awareness. (Profits from this collection go to support the Homestead.) But that’s not all you’ll find in this cookbook. It’s also a compelling read for several reasons. There’s Steger’s mammoth place in the outdoor exploration and conservation culture, of course, but the book also reveals heretofore obscured bits about local family and home culture as well. What do Minnesotans eat when ingredients must be grown, canoed and portaged in, or carried in by dogsled? How is family life different when you’re the only warm house for miles and the land is brittle and snow-covered, the night lasts for 16 hours, and the wolves are howling? What exactly was the Minnesota childhood that created a superpower like Steger? And who is Will Steger when he’s not being a superhero?

I made some phone calls to gather some details. Now, sit back and enjoy a little time travel. I’ll throw everyone on a stage for a home holiday play, like they had in bygone days.

First Stop—The 1950s

The scene: Richfield, a little just-built house on a former cornfield, part of the housing that’s been thrown up fast for returning GIs.

The players: Margaret Steger, onetime Polish German Catholic farm girl from Mahtomedi, current mother of 10. William Steger the elder, co-inventor of a water-softening device, former Mahtomedi town kid from the German Catholic family that owned the Piccadilly Restaurant (the family would later learn he was actually Irish and adopted).

Spotlight on: The large family table where everyone eats—so big they had to pop out the back wall and enlarge the house to accommodate it and the growing family—with a bench on each side for the 10 kids and a chair at either end for the parents.

Why, who’s that walking in? It’s Will Steger, the second-oldest child, who just biked 12 miles home carrying the $1.75 he earned caddying at the Minnesota Valley Country Club. Mom sees him. “If she was feeling affectionate, she’d sing to me: ‘Can I make you a cherry pie, darling Billy,’” recalls the famous Will Steger today. Sure, she could make any of her pies; cherry and apple were family favorites. But if Steger’s birthday was coming, it would be lemon angel pie, his absolute favorite, baked in a meringue shell. “The rolling pin was always out. She’d lift the flour up out of the cupboard and set to making pie or cookies, cooking and singing out from the kitchen to my father, and he’d sing from another room back to her. It was a wonderful way to grow up.”

Every Saturday night, Steger’s parents would go out to dinner to dance and meet other couples, mainly at Gannon’s, though sometimes they’d end up at Murray’s downtown. The next morning, the family would go to church, then maybe pack a picnic to eat at Minnehaha Park before exploring the falls. “Apples, oranges, sandwiches, some special dessert to make it feel like it was worth having the picnic. Like pie,” recalls Steger.

By the time Monday morning rolled around, Margaret Steger would fill up that big family table with cereal for breakfast and then line it with 10 brown paper bags packed with 10 sandwich lunches. “We ate just about all our meals together,” remembers Steger. “I learned a lot of tolerance and patience at that table. The kids cleaned up. My older brother washed the dishes, I dried, then the table turned into a place for homework. Everything happened around that big table. There wasn’t anywhere else! All six boys shared one large bedroom upstairs with bunk beds, cribs, all together. The four girls had one bedroom. We got seven minutes in the bathroom each. It was an incredible experience, our family. Loving, and given total freedom.”

So much freedom that Will stockpiled his caddying money and, at 15 years old, took his older brother Tom along and piloted a motorboat down the Mississippi River all the way to New Orleans.

Next Stop—The 1960s and 1970s

The scene: Up north, among the tamaracks, betwixt a brown gnawing beaver and black wailing loon, not too far from Ely.

In 1964, young Will bought 30 acres of land inaccessible by road and started the three-year process of cutting down trees, digging out roots and rocks, and carrying in buckets of muck from the lake to make garden beds for growing his own food. “I was smart enough when I was younger that I wanted my mind to develop in the pure wilderness, where I was free,” he explains now. Steger had been enamored with the idea of homesteading—turning wilderness into something that can sustain human life year-round—ever since he was a kid. He canoed in, felled trees with an axe, stripped the bark, built cabins and picnic tables and sheds. His little brother Bobby, 10 years Will’s junior, visited him. Steger recalls how Bobby wept with fear when the Slavic stonemason helping Steger hid outside and howled like a wolf. Bobby was the brother who shared Will’s Emersonian, hippie-adjacent ideas of the importance of freedom and independence.

Those early building years, Steger didn’t eat much more than what he calls gruel—that is, wheat, purchased whole and in bulk from the Twin Cities co-ops, freshly ground, cooked over a campfire with water, then made rib-sticking with butter and maybe some peanut butter from a five-pound bucket brought in by canoe. Eventually, his thoughts turned to dogsleds—they would make his land work and also get him farther out to explore. That’s how he started breeding his now-famed line of Polar Huskies. Soon enough, he’d be dogsledding in not only his essentials but also three tons of dog food.

That plot of land, which eventually became the Homestead, cost a little more than a year’s tuition at St. Thomas. Steger remembers that number pretty well because he got both an undergraduate and a master’s degrees from St. Thomas—both to defer his Vietnam draft and to provide credentials so he could teach winter classes, particularly January terms for Gustavus, St. John’s, and St. Thomas. He also taught classes for youth at risk, he says. “It was mainly people with parental problems, sometimes addiction, not real heavy drugs. Once we got them into the woods, they didn’t know where they were, so they couldn’t run away. Then we taught them wilderness skills for three days: how to build a fire, how to dry your stuff, cooking, that kind of thing. We’d eat every meal together around the campfire. There would be a specialist in family issues or someone like that, and we had deep discussions every night. Surrounded by incredible beauty and wilderness, physically active together all day, sitting down around fire and food to tell our stories—through that, understanding and learning to respect each other. We did miracles on these courses.”

Intermission

Spotlight on: The big table.

See it there, the one thing behind the life of feats and courage? A big table, always a big table, with simple food upon it, and lots of people gathered around.

On to the 1980s

The scene: Backwoods of northern Minnesota.

Once the road went into the Homestead, Steger’s parents, Margaret and Will, would drive up for their son’s birthday. “We’d have a campfire. She’d have the meals all planned out: pork chops, boiling potatoes, my angel pie. We’re not an outdoor family, but they were good sports. Once, she got up early to start breakfast, a big bear came along, she screamed—quite a morning.”

Eventually Will married Patti Steger, and they raised her two children in the woods and founded Steger Mukluks, the traditional shoe company that’s still Ely’s biggest employer. In those mid-1970s-to-mid-1980s years, with family coming and going, so many people visited the Steger’s plot of wilderness that he created a building for a big table and a woodstove, the kind with a firebox on one side, a water reservoir for boiling water, and an oven for baking.

“That’s what people cooked with on a farm before electricity and propane and all that,” explains Steger. Bread, chili, gingersnaps, and, yes, pie all followed the arrival of the wood cookstove. But Patti and Will split up. He went on to fame. She went a few lakes over and ran the business and had her own successes.

Then the big-money super-adventure years began. Will was racing to various poles. Meanwhile, his kid brother, little Bobby, grew up, vacationed in Vietnam, fell in love, and brought home his wife, Kim Chi, and the two eventually welcomed baby Rita Mae.

The Next Chapter

Spotlight on: Rita Mae.

Rita Mae Steger grew up in Monterey, California, cooking beside her mom, Kim Chi, whose fried rice is in the book, and learning the joys and difficulties of distance hiking with her dad, Bob Steger. She’s gone out hiking for two months, for five months, and between that and the fact she’s been the Homestead official cook since 2017, she likely knows as much about North American campfire cooking as any chef on earth. She spent summers as a child in Hue, Vietnam, learning from an extended family that includes famed chefs. She also made frequent trips to the Twin Cities and the Homestead.

“Will and I were always kindred spirits,” says Rita Mae. “We just vibe off each other really well. My dad ended up in California because of Will, and the two of them just have this very close connection with nature. My dad kisses the ground every time we show up. I have that connection, too. My dad will sleep in Will’s expedition sleeping bags on the top of the lake in February. Someone will see an object on the lake, and I’ll be like, Yup, that’s my dad.”

Rita Mae keeps her grandma Margaret’s cookbook in the Homestead kitchen (Margaret passed away in 2006) and cooks from the spidery handwritten pages, sometimes making the lemon pie that first appears in our story just after World War II. Sometimes Rita Mae does her own thing, making a five-spice beef stew from meat she gets in town at the Ely farmers’ market. (Feeding 25 people at a time at the retreat center from the farmers’ market in Ely can be a delicate dance. Rita Mae is careful to never clean the egg lady out of eggs, because it wouldn’t be fair to the rest of the town.)

Rita Mae also sings and plays guitar. Sometimes, at the Homestead, she wakes up at 4 o’clock in the morning to get some time to herself and work on her own things. “I love it there so much. I am just so happy there. It’s like paradise. So many people coming in and out all the time. And because I work in the kitchen, I’m just about always the first person people meet, and that’s such a cool part of being there.”

She also gets away from the kitchen. “I’ll actually eat alone after feeding everyone,” she says. “Maybe take a special loaf of banana bread for Will to leave at his cabin, then go down to the lake, say hi to the snapping turtle Goliath or his little friend Sardine. I love the aspen trees up there, the way the leaves make noise in the wind and look like sequins. I love to jump in the lake in the afternoon, even when it’s the end of summer and it’s 35 degrees.”

Will Steger is one of 10 siblings and currently has 37 nephews and nieces, and it seems awfully nice that he found one just like him in a few meaningful ways. “Rita Mae left home at 18 to be self-sufficient. I admired that tremendously,” says Steger. “Over my 50 years in education, I’ve dealt with so many young people who made the decision not to go to college. They leave; their parents have a nervous breakdown. I tell the parents, ‘Relax, it’s going to work out. It always does.’ She’s a California girl with her mother’s values of Vietnam, and like-minded with Bob and I, and just a prodigy when it comes to cooking. How lucky am I?”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Will Steger Margaret Steger’s handwritten recipe book, which includes one for gingersnaps that launched a legend! Margaret Steger’s handwritten recipe book, which includes one for gingersnaps that launched a legend!

Lessons Learned

Spotlight on: The home of the big table today.

The scene: Snow as far as the eye can see.

What is solitude? What is isolation? Are they opposites? Necessary co-conditions? What is it to be close with family? Does solitude make a family closer or merely create a desire to get away from one another? These are the questions that emerge in the icy cold of Minnesota in January. Do we bake cookies because we have to or because we want to? Are cookies from Grandma’s recipe by Grandma’s descendants better or worse, and do they make you happier or sadder than the best cookies in Paris?

There is no one answer to any of these questions, of course. We all have our own answers, and the answers may change over a single blizzard spent indoors. But the Steger clan—some heroes, some humble—have answers that the rest of us can use like candles to better illuminate our own family rooms. “There’s something about being in solitude that brings people together,” says Rita Mae. “It’s not like you’re in quarantine and things get intense. If you’re in solitude in the forest, you can do yoga in the quiet, then hang out at the lake laughing, hearing the laughter echo. And you eat every meal together. When do you ever do that? It creates a special closeness.”

“It’s cool to have Rita Mae as a friend,” says Steger. “Those values that Bob and I, that Kim Chi and I, Rita Mae and I share—you’re only like-minded in this life with a handful of friends you can really relate to. You can’t expect the world to understand you all the time. I have that understanding with Rita Mae. It’s a gift. People in the city say, ‘Oh, you’re going back up to the middle of nowhere.’ Well, my definition is that the city is nowhere. At the Homestead, you’re in the middle of something beautiful, which is the present moment. You have time to converse and laugh and look at the natural world.”

He goes on to say, “I really do think the world is in a sort of spiritual void right now, buying incessantly and destroying the planet, no benefit to anyone. But I have faith in the human spirit. If there’s a void, there’s a chance to fill the void so the human spirit will regenerate. And people have done what we do forever: be with community around a fire and a table. I think if we did it more, we’d all be in a better place.”

In the minds of Minnesotans, Will Steger may still live as a superhuman figure, skiing alone across Canada or taking dogsleds to the points on the globe where there’s only north or only south, but now we know the bigger truth. This strong man came from a strong family with a big table, a set of singing parents, a like-minded soul for a brother, a cooking niece, a belief in the human spirit, and, yes, plenty of pie.