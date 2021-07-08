State Fair to Host First-Ever Exhibit from a Tribal Government

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi

The rich relationship Native Americans have with the land underlying Minnesota and its fairgrounds spans thousands of years, long before paved walkways, midway rides and fried pickles. But now, for what is believed to be the first time, a tribal community will have a presence at the fair with an interactive booth in the education building.

The realization that Native contributions have been downplayed and largely excluded in the fair’s 162-year history is unsettling to say the least. “One of the greatest parts of Minnesota is not being talked about at the fair.” said Rebecca Crooks-Stratton, secretary and treasurer of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, a federally recognized tribe of Dakota people in Scott County.

The erasure of Native Americans from public arenas like pop culture and K-12 curriculum contributes to a sense of invisibility within communities like SMSC. “The average American knows very little about Native Americans,” Crooks-Stratton says. Reclaiming Native Truth, a research project published in 2018, found that this lack of representation directly undermines public support for Native rights, including treaty rights.

With 2 million visitors flooding in from across the state, Crooks-Stratton sees the fair as a chance to show the massive contributions of tribes to this state. Most Minnesotans don’t know about SMSC’s philanthropic legacy, the 156 acres of prairie habitat they restored in 2020, or the permanent supportive housing facility that they opened two years ago for Native youth experiencing homelessness in St. Paul.

What about the exhibit excites Crooks-Stratton the most? “Breaking down some of those stereotypes and narratives that reinforce stereotypes. I hope people walk away with a new perspective.”

The exhibit has a little bit of everything. Loosely split into four sections that honor the four seasons, it explains what it means to live in relationship with the land surrounding the Minnesota River Valley. It will touch on the atrocities of colonization, including boarding schools, the early days of reservations, and the Dakota Wars (which along with the simultaneous Civil War, was the reason Minnesota had no State Fair in 1862). The timeline will then carry on to information about contemporary SMSC life: their community connections, sovereignty, tribal government structures and more. “We pride ourselves on being a good employer and a good neighbor and a good steward of the earth,” Crooks-Stratton explains.

Though it focuses on the SMSC, the information at the exhibit spans all 11 unique tribal nations in Minnesota today. Crooks-Stratton wants every Minnesotan to know that those tribes are still here. That they’re modern people with modern sovereign governments, that in most cases, are the largest employers in their counties. “I hope people will take the opportunity to learn more and take interest in what tribes are doing and maybe come out to visit and experience SMSC for themselves,” Crooks-Stratton said. SMSC makes that visit a no-brainer by offering admission tickets to their new cultural center at the exhibit.

Before the big debut, SMSC has a full schedule of events leading up to the fair. From Aug. 20-22, SMSC hosts their annual Wacipi, a weekend-long cultural celebration full of traditional dance, drum, and other festivities. On the heels of that is the Indian Horse Rally, which will take place at Canterbury Park from Aug. 24-26.

Elsewhere, at Dan Patch Park, The Sioux Chef's NĀTIFS organization (North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems) will host Indigenous Peoples Day at the fair on Sept. 6. The Indigenous Food Lab has programming for the stage that includes music and dance, presentations, and food demos.

After all, is it really “The Great Minnesota Get-Together” without the voices of this land’s original caretakers?