State Fair Releases New Vendors, Attractions, and Exhibits

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota State Fair

The State Fair announced a slew of new vendors, exhibits, and attractions ahead of its return in August.

This year, the Midway is adding a 55' high rollercoaster called the Riptide, local artists will paint 10 large-scale artworks at the Joyful World Mural Park throughout the fair's 12 days, the Fraser Sensory Building is getting a sensory space for fairgoers to catch a breath, and the fair is celebrating the Cattle Barn's 100-year anniversary with a timeline of milestones across the past century.

For the unvaccinated, the Minnesota Department of Health, Ramsey County and Homeland Health are partnering to offer free covid vaccines at the North End Event Center, without requiring an appointment, identification or insurance.

The quirky 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume Competition is moving to Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, while the Adventure Park, which includes the Skyscraper, Sling Shot, Turbo Bungy and Rock Climbing Wall, is now located on the south side of Judson Avenue.

Joining the previously announced new food vendors are two more booths making their fair debut: Baba’s, specializing in hummus bowls, and Solem Concessions Cheese Curds and Mini Donuts, that's boasting new blueberry mini donuts. The fair also says it's adding 45 new merchandise vendors to join the nearly 900 existing merchants and will be releasing the complete list in August.

The State Fair also added a section on its website to update guests on what’s new and changed before they go. Check out more notable changes below.