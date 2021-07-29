State Fair Releases New Vendors, Attractions, and Exhibits

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Minnesota State Fair
The State Fair announced a slew of new vendors, exhibits, and attractions ahead of its return in August.
This year, the Midway is adding a 55' high rollercoaster called the Riptide, local artists will paint 10 large-scale artworks at the Joyful World Mural Park throughout the fair's 12 days, the Fraser Sensory Building is getting a sensory space for fairgoers to catch a breath, and the fair is celebrating the Cattle Barn's 100-year anniversary with a timeline of milestones across the past century.
For the unvaccinated, the Minnesota Department of Health, Ramsey County and Homeland Health are partnering to offer free covid vaccines at the North End Event Center, without requiring an appointment, identification or insurance.
The quirky 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume Competition is moving to Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, while the Adventure Park, which includes the Skyscraper, Sling Shot, Turbo Bungy and Rock Climbing Wall, is now located on the south side of Judson Avenue.
Joining the previously announced new food vendors are two more booths making their fair debut: Baba’s, specializing in hummus bowls, and Solem Concessions Cheese Curds and Mini Donuts, that's boasting new blueberry mini donuts. The fair also says it's adding 45 new merchandise vendors to join the nearly 900 existing merchants and will be releasing the complete list in August.
The State Fair also added a section on its website to update guests on what’s new and changed before they go. Check out more notable changes below.
- Joyful World Mural Park: Imagination and joy come to life as local artists paint 10 large-scale artworks that reflect the world they want to live in. Throughout the fair’s 12 days, artists will be on-site creating their murals. Joyful World Mural Park is produced in partnership with Forecast Public Art. Located on the west side of Chambers Street between West Dan Patch & Carnes avenues. Select artists on-site 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Murals and information about the artists on display all 12 days.
- New Mighty Midway Ride: Riptide: This spectacular roller coaster, reaching 55’ high, has all the ups and downs and twists and turns for that end-of-summer adrenaline rush. Located at Mighty Midway.
- American Red Cross Blood Drive: The American Red Cross brings an expanded pop-up donation site to the North End Event Center at a time when the national blood supply could use a big boost. Advance appointments are strongly encouraged. There will be donor giveaways and the opportunity to learn more about the work of the Red Cross. Located in the North End Event Center, on the north side of Murphy Avenue. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (8 p.m. on Labor Day).
- Celebrating 100 Years of the Cattle Barn: One of the most iconic buildings on the State Fairgrounds, the Cattle Barn, was completed in 1921. Originally known as the Livestock Pavilion, it is a massive brick structure covering 117,450 square feet with sufficient housing for 1,000 head of cattle. It was designed by famed and prolific architect Clarence H. Johnston. Among his extensive list of work is the design of Williams Arena and Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota, Glensheen Mansion in Duluth and dozens of stately homes in St. Paul, especially on Summit Avenue. Fair guests can stop by to view an educational timeline outlining the classic building’s many milestones over the past century, plus participate in a photo opportunity to commemorate 100 years. Located on the south side of Judson Avenue, between Stevens & Liggett streets.
- Additional New Food Vendors: Baba’s: Featuring a variety of hummus bowls and served with warm or fried pita. Located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands. Solem Concessions Cheese Curds and Mini Donuts: Featuring brand-new blueberry mini donuts, plus classic cheese curds in Cajun (new to the fair), ranch, garlic and original flavors. Located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues.
- Destination Healthy Skin: The Skin Cancer Foundation’s mobile skin cancer education and screening program will offer free full-body skin exams by licensed dermatologists in a specially equipped RV. Screenings are done on a first-come basis and subject to physician availability. No appointment necessary. Located on Underwood Street, north of Murphy Avenue east of the Pet Pavilions. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 only.
- Catch Co.’s Bassmobile: In its outfitted RV featuring family-friendly games, activities, giveaways and innovative fishing gear products for sale, Catch Co. will share the joy of fishing and inspire beginning anglers. Located on the south side of Wright Avenue between Underwood & Cooper streets. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 only.
- Fraser Sensory Building: This brand-new take-a-break sensory space in the Fraser Sensory Building will offer a calming atmosphere, support staff and private side entrance for guests of all ages with sensory-processing challenges who may find the sights, sounds and smells of the fair overwhelming. Fraser-trained sensory support volunteers will help fair guests calm their sensory systems with tools and techniques, so they can rejoin the fun. Front-of-building activities include games, giveaways, special guests, employment information and educational resources. Fraser, a nonprofit that has served Minnesotans for more than 85 years, is the premier provider and expert on services that intersect the needs of autism, mental health and diverse intellectual, emotional and physical needs. Located on the west side of Cosgrove Street, south of the Home Improvement Building. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (8 p.m. on Labor Day).
- North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Cart Central Regional Finals: Bringing together premier draft horse hitches from a region encompassing 12 states and central Canada, the Minnesota State Fair Horse Show is proud to host the prestigious Central Regional Finals exhibition. At stake is a coveted spot in the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series World Finals Championship to be held later this year. This event is free with fair admission.: Located in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, south of Judson Avenue between Liggett & Clough streets. It will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
- Covid Community Vaccination Clinic at the Fair: The Minnesota Department of Health, Ramsey County and Homeland Health are offering all eligible fair guests the chance to roll up their sleeves and get their free covid vaccine. Minnesotans can walk into the community vaccination clinic in the North End Event Center to receive their vaccine, and after a short waiting period, return to the fun of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. No appointment, identification or insurance necessary. Located in the North End Event Center, north of Murphy Avenue. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (8 p.m. on Labor Day).
- Crop Art To Go Competition: In 2020, fair fans made the most of a year without a get-together with the first-ever Crop Art To Go kits to try their hand at a State Fair tradition unlike any other. Now in 2021, there will be a new competition category open to those who made creations using the patterns and materials included in their at-home kits. Unique to the Minnesota State Fair, crop art is made from Minnesota-grown seeds, stems and other plant parts, and the talent, humor and creativity of Minnesotans is on full display in the Agriculture Horticulture Building. The deadline to register is Aug. 13 for those who have a summer or holiday edition of the kit and would like to enter. (Sorry, the kits are sold out and no longer available.) Located in the Agriculture Horticulture Building, on the west side of Cooper Street north of Judson Avenue. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (8 p.m. on Labor Day).
- New Locations for Attractions: Three attractions have new locations for the 2021 State Fair: 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume Competition is the kitschy contest unique to Minnesota, where 4-H’ers and their llamas & alpacas dress in complementary costumes. For a better fan experience, the contest moves to the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. It will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Adventure Park, the fair’s biggest thrill attractions including Skyscraper, Sling Shot, Turbo Bungy and Rock Climbing Wall, is now located on the south side of Judson Avenue between the CHS Miracle of Birth Center and the Dairy Building. FFA Agriculture Technology Exhibits, featuring the work of talented FFA youth who are exhibiting restored tractors; large construction agricultural and home equipment; introductory projects such as bird houses and tool boxes; educational material and displays and much more, is now showcased in the Agriculture Horticulture Building.