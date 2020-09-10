Meet the State Fair’s Prizewinning Poultry

× Expand Photographs by Simone Lueck Cupid brown egg layer Bawk, bawk, surprise! Lacey Buckentin’s brown egg layer, Cupid, says, “Hello!”

Setting even one foot in the poultry barn at the Minnesota State Fair is an exercise in extreme sensory overload. Hundreds of wire cages, populated with chickens, ducks, and the occasional dove or pigeon, pack the facility with sawdust, feathers, squawks, and, of course, myriad interesting smells. And sitting in the midst of said chaos? More than 250 passionate 4-H’ers dedicated to breeding, grooming, and training the brood in hopes of earning a top spot in the coop.

And it doesn’t stop at the poultry barn. According to a group of Minnesota 4-H teens we met at last year’s fair, raising and showing birds is more than a few days’ affair—it’s a lifestyle. As decades-long 4-H poultry judge Mark Peterson says, each kid-and-bird combo must first qualify at a county show, which means by the time a 4-H’er gets a bird to the State Fair, it’s already a winner.

At the fair, to earn a second look from the judges, 4-H’ers divulge things like their avian primping tips. “Normally, a week before the fair we wash our chickens,” says Mackenna Bisek, a 13-year-old who won a blue ribbon in her breeding class last year. “Then on show day you put Vaseline or coconut oil on their combs to make them redder or shinier.”

Bisek also dips her white chickens in bluing solution to turn the features as bright as possible. (Pro tip: rinse the animal quickly, or you’ll end up with a bluebird.) Before COVID times, 4-H’ers also practiced socialization all summer with friends and neighbors so the birds wouldn’t be wary of judges or toddlers sticking chubby fingers into their cages. As of late June, the poultry scene still didn’t know what the cluck (sorry!) to do this year.

According to Mikayla Schlosser, an 18-year-old pigeon owner who’s off to the U of M in the fall, her county’s shows were still TBD: They might do virtual shows, smaller in-person events, or none at all. It reminded her of 2015, when the avian flu disrupted the show scene and she brought photos of her birds to the fair.

“I’m bummed,” she says. “I’m very glad I didn’t decide to breed, like, 50 chickens, but this is one of my last years showing poultry.”

Think anyone will notice if she sneaks a pigeon into her dorm room come fall?