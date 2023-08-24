Where to Park and Ride to the State Fair

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Lawn parking

This page is available to subscribers. Sign up to Daily Edit to get unlimited access.

With dozens of new foods to try and sold-out concerts, the State Fair will be bustling this year. Even though getting into the Fair or finding a place to park can be hectic, there are plenty of options for drivers, bikers and transit users to all get to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

On-Site Parking

Although limited, the State Fair does have several on-site parking lots available on a first-come, first-serve basis. While they do fill up quickly, their website notes that they reopen throughout the day as spots become available, so you may score a primo spot if you can time it just right. $20, paid upon entering. Fairground lots open at 6 a.m., no overnight parking permitted.

Accessible Parking

Like standard parking spaces in on-site lots, accessible parking for vehicles with a valid disability credential is available on a first-come basis and spaces are limited. Check out the State Fair Accessibility Guide for more information, including alternative modes of accessible transportation. $20, paid upon entering. Fairground lots open at 6 a.m., no overnight parking permitted.

Bike and Motorcycle Parking

For fairgoers rolling in on two wheels, there are parking options on-site for both bicycles and motorcycles. For bikes and scooters, there are several locations across the Fair to park in a bike corral. These locations don’t provide storage for helmets, but they are free to park in and are watched over by Fair staff. Motorcycles (and bikes and scooters that have license plates) are able to park in the motorcycle lot on Como Ave. ($15) or may park in a regular Fair lot for cars ($20). Prices vary. Paid upon entering, if applicable. Fairground lots open at 6 a.m., no overnight parking permitted.

Express Busses

Another option for those looking to get to the Fair without their car is taking one of several bussing options. Users can park or lock their bike at one of the 31 Park and Ride locations, or taking a Metro Transit State Fair Express Bus for certain locations including Bloomington and Minnetonka. Riders are dropped off at the west end of the Fairgrounds at the Transit Hub. For those coming from further afield, service from the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transportation are also available.

Metro Transit

In addition to Express Bus service for the fair, several regular routes from Metro Transit run near the State Fair, including the 3 and Metro A bus routes and the Metro Green Line light rail service. All Metro Transit bus stops are wheelchair accessible and offer bike racks. For more detailed info, check out the Metro Transit website.

Rideshare Drop-Off

If you’re planning on taking a rideshare or taxi to the fair this year, there are several drop-off locations available. For rideshares, there are drop-off points at the northern side of the fair near Snelling Ave. and Hoyt Ave., and another at the south end across from Como Ave. Taxi drop-off is located at the Loop Gate on Como Ave..

Yard Parking

Arguably one of the most endearing and oh-so Minnesotan aspects of the State Fair is the homes adjacent to the Fairgrounds that offer up their yards as parking spaces. Be warned though, this is a competitive marketplace, and as we noted in 2021, a spin around the block could not only cost you a spot, but the price of that spot too, as neighbors can raise or lower their prices as they see fit.