All the Grandstand Shows (So Far) Announced for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

× Expand Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

As soon as tiny buds bloom into full-on leaves and summer inches its way toward staying put, something in us Minnesotans starts craving cheese curds and Pronto Pups. Hard. And even though the season hasn’t even technically started, we’re thinking ahead to the end of summer, complete with our State Fair Game Plan.

Recently even more Grandstand shows (The Beach Boys, who last performed at the fair in 2018; Portugal. The Man; the Disney princesses) were announced, joining previously announced country superstars Zac Brown Band, rock mainstays Alice and Chains, comedian Jim Gaffigan, and others. And while the Grandstand lineup is always a bit of a mishmash, this year it’s extra, shall we say, wide-reaching? Your mom can’t wait to belt out “Barbara Ann,” while your five-year-old niece has been practicing her rendition of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (surely in preparation for the Disney show, no other reason) since what feels like the last fair. In any case, nearly every fair-goer will find a show worth rocking to—and maybe discover a new fave along the way.

No word yet on whether the fair will add more shows to the lineup this summer, but we’ll update this post if they do. In the meantime, here’s the full roster:

Thursday, August 25: Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush Friday, August 26: Counting Crows

Counting Crows Saturday, August 27: Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with Bad Bad Hats

Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with Bad Bad Hats Sunday, August 28: Pitbull with Iggy Azalea

Pitbull with Iggy Azalea Monday, August 29: The Beach Boys and The Temptations with Tower of Power

The Beach Boys and The Temptations with Tower of Power Tuesday, August 30: Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan Thursday, September 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with Levon

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Levon Friday, September 2: Zac Brown Band with Robert Randolph Band

Zac Brown Band with Robert Randolph Band Saturday, September 3: Diana Ross with Naturally 7

Diana Ross with Naturally 7 Monday, September 5: Disney Princess—The Concert

Find more details, including ticket info and pricing, at mnstatefair.org/grandstand