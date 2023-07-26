State Fair Announces New Attractions

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams State Fair

With more competition themes (it’s finally time to for a quilt on-a-stick), updates to classic fair attractions, and exciting new exhibits and vendors, this year's State Fair experiences provide new ways to the Fair for visitors of all interests. Here are some of the highlights.

Ever wondered what two mints peppermint is a hybrid of? Do you know how many cocoa beans go into one pound of chocolate? At the new “Sweet & Selfie experience”, you can brush up on your candy knowledge while also taking super cute pics with colossal sweet treats. The sweet exhibit is open from 8a.m.- 9p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day) and is Located in the North End Event Center.

Also new to the 2023 fair is Can Can Wonderland’s “Mini Golf On-a-Stick”. The nine-hole course replicates iconic State Fair landmarks. Take a swing through your favorite fair spots, such as the Giant Slide, Space Tower, and DNR Park. Tickets are $10 per person (children under 3 free with adult ticket) The course is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and located at the North End, north of Murphy Avenue and The Hangar, east of Underwood Street.

The beloved Oink Booth will look a bit different this year. Partnering with Minnesota Pork, the booth is renovated to look more like a modern pig barn. Oink Booth favorites such as the largest boar and the pig ear headbands will be back, along with expanded games and exhibits about Minnesota’s pigs. Check the fair website for hours. Located at the Robert A. Christensen Pavilion.

Along with new and updated attractions, the 2023 fair season will include a variety of special events and programming. Monday August 28 is Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway and Kidway. The morning will offer reduced light brightness and sound volume, so everyone can enjoy the Midway/Kidway fun! And Saturday September 2 is Pan-Latino Day at Dan Patch Park. From 9 a.m to 4 p.m., celebrate Latin American heritage in Minnesota with live music, dance and local art.

For a full list of the new attractions visit mnstatefair.org.