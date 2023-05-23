State Fair Announces Free Entertainment Lineup

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams State Fair

It’s that time of year again: The Minnesota State Fair has announced its lineup set to hit the six free entertainment stages for 2023. Local artists Soul Asylum are one of the headliners, along with The Bacon Brothers, Nikki Lane, Celebrating Meat Loaf, Drake Milligan, and Naturally 7. These artists aren’t the only ones to get excited about, however, as the Fair will host more than 100 acts over 12 days and nights, all free with the price of fair admission.

Catch up on local artists from around the Twin Cities before they drop exciting new music, like Gully Boys or Kiss the Tiger. Or grab tickets to the Grandstand shows, where other artists such as the Jonas Brothers or Brandi Carlile will be performing.

All the headliners will perform at the Leinie Lodge Bombshell starting at 8:30 pm (7:30 pm for Soul Asylum). Or catch the other acts at another one of the Fair’s six stages, including the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, International Bazaar, Family Fair, North Woods, and Cosgrove Stages.

Each venue will also have daytime entertainment featuring talent shows, kid’s bands, and even a lumberjack demonstration. To check out the full schedule of performances, visit the Minnesota State Fair website to plan your next adventure this summer.