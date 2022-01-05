Starship Therapise Authors Boldly Go Where No Therapist Has Gone Before

× Expand Penguin Random House Starship Therapise

Justine Mastin and Larisa Garski are two licensed marriage and family therapists, and as described in their podcast, Captain Kirk and Spock respectively. The pair first met at St. Thomas while getting their master's degrees in marriage and family therapy. The friends’ love of all things fandom grew into a podcast in 2017 and now a book entitled Starship Therapise, which explores their practice of therapy through fanfiction.

Mastin and Garski realized that much of their work as therapists revolves around telling a story and, like fanfiction, sometimes the stories can be rewritten so they can better serve us. Whether that means reconnecting with our inner child in Baby Yoda or switching from our Spock brains to our Kirk brains to harness our emotional intelligence, these modern mythologies help tell our own personal stories. Both Mastin and Garski want to make a safe space for introverts, LGBTQ+ folks, and others who have been traditionally barred from the therapy world to find community in pop culture. The two believe that therapy through fanfiction is a way to serve an already underserved community in the therapy realm. These self proclaimed nerds can assure you, they’re your people.

How did Starship Therapise begin?

Garski: I love to tell this story. It all began in Maple Grove at an Olive Garden in 2016. We were there before we finished our final didactic supervision for our license. We wrapped that and were processing that and processing that my husband and I were going to move away to Chicago. We were sitting at the Olive Garden waiting for our breadsticks. I said very confidently to Justine, 'We're not only just going to stay friends, but we are going to find other projects to work on.’ I think there was some silence, maybe the breadsticks came, and Justine’s response to this was ‘I want to believe you but I don’t.’ I knew she was being honest, and at that point I made a solemn vow that we’d find other things to work on, and that was the beginning of our podcast. I moved, we started the podcast, Justine came up with the fabulous name, and I probably misspelled it a dozen times. Not only did we come up with a project, but we became better friends.

How did you come up with the idea of therapy through fanfiction?

Mastin: That's a little more nebulous. I can only speak for myself, but that is always how I’ve seen the world. When I was in yoga teacher school and therapy school the feedback I’d get was you’re being inauthentic, you’re not being yourself. What I discovered through some introspection, and with my background in theater and with some advice from my father, who I remember telling me at my first job at a restaurant, ‘just act, just act like you’re a server.’ And I was like ‘yeah!’ and that’s kind of what I was doing as a yoga teacher and a therapist and of course. It was inauthentic because that wasn’t me. I was ignoring a big part of myself which is that I see the world through stories. I started bringing that into being me who is a therapist or me who is a yoga teacher. I am going to use the modern mythologies, A.K.A. pop culture, and I’m going to be open about the fact that I ended up getting clients who see the world that way too. Luckily I’ve been able to spend most of my career doing that work.

Garski: We used the elements of therapeutic fanfiction for years before we actually named what it was we were doing as “therapeutic fanfiction” and once we realized that and came up with the name, that’s where the idea of writing a book on therapy and fandoms really started to take flight.

When did you get the idea to start turning the podcast into a book?

Garski: We started in 2017 by writing for Dr. Travis Langley’s psychology series where he takes things in pop culture and asks therapists to analyze the characters and write a chapter on it. So we had done a couple chapters on it. I think we did the first one on Supernatural. We always had the long term idea that it would turn into a book, but just didn’t know what the book would be.

What was the writing process of the book like?

Mastin: So we started writing our pitch in tandem with that first Supernatural book for Dr. Langley because we were like ‘uh now we’re published. We’ve got cred.’ We started pitching right away and our original pitch was “Our Fandoms, Ourselves,” which we were really proud of.

Garski: We pitched it, but had nothing else. We didn’t have a sample chapter or anything, so we ended up having to write the sample chapter and annotated chapter list in like 48 hours. It sounds like I’m exaggerating. I’m not. We stayed up all night to write it, and we were like this is the best thing ever! and then we got rejected. But we didn’t give up and we kept working on our idea in our therapy sessions and our podcast. We kept workshopping that initial pitch.

Mastin: We did these books for Dr. Langley and we contributed to a book about Legend of Zelda with Dr. Anthony Bean and we contributed to a book with Dr. Lawrence Rubin about incorporating superheroes into therapy. It was really well received and Dr. Rubin wanted us to write for his blog.

How has fanfiction and fandoms played a role in your personal life?

Mastin: Here’s what I want to say, I love fanfiction, especially Destiel fanfiction (editor's note: character from Supernatural), but set that aside for a second. I’m primarily a narrative therapist. The whole idea about narrative therapy is rewriting stories that no longer serve us and that’s what fanfic is. At some point I had an awareness where I realized that narrative therapy, in the way I do it, is like fanfiction.

Garski: The only thing I’ll add is that I had more reticence about taking pop culture into the therapeutic space because I wanted to be taken seriously. And I was like, how can I be taken seriously if I’m talking about the inner child in Baby Yoda? But in a way that’s the best way to talk about the inner child. It’s a good way for people to reconnect with a past version of themselves, so people can recognize the inner child in someone else so they can recognize it in themselves.

You focus on clients who have been historically excluded from therapy in the past. Why have you chosen to focus on this group of people and how does that relate to your work with fanfiction?

Mastin: This is all intertwined. I chose to work with this population of geeks and nerds and LGBTQ+ people because those are my peeps. I’m a weird queer. And that’s a busy intersection that isn’t well served and I wanted to serve my community. That’s the same with my yoga class. You can’t throw a rock without hitting a traditional Western yoga studio in the Twin Cities. These people need a safe space where they can bring their varied body types in their Yoda sweatpants without getting the side eye. And ditto for therapy. Having that geeky iconography in my office tells people who have been historically turned away from therapy that this is a safe space.

Why do you think geek culture has become a space haven for people of marginalized communities?

Mastin: Part of this is that sci-fi and fantasy has always been at the forefront of social change.The first interracial kiss on television was Star Trek. This is a medium that has given folks a chance to ask “what if?” What if women were on the bridge of a starship? What if emotional intelligence was just as important as cognitive intelligence. Sci-fi and fantasy have been asking these questions. Have they been doing it perfectly? No. Is there a lot of room for growth? Absolutely. But it’s been a space where some folks can see themselves represented.

Why has Star Trek been a focal point of your book and podcast?

Garski: It’s one of those mythologies that doesn’t just ask what if? It asks viewers to aspire to their higher self. I think as a world we need more of that aspirational thinking and think of other ways of connecting with each other.

Mastin: Together we are kind of like Kirk and Spock, and we have all these fanfic nicknames for each other. You know, every Kirk needs a Spock. And we so beautifully embody those archetypes of emotional and logical brain.

Who would benefit from a book like this?

Garski: If you have a kid that’s really into stories, the podcast can give parents prompts to start having different types of conversation with their kids.

Mastin: We set it up to be a self help book, so folks who themselves see the world through the power of story can get curious about why video games are so meaningful to you and can harness them to help you through your own healing. We set it up to be enriching for wherever you are in your process. And it’s for clinicians who are interested in working with this population. Because this isn’t a group we talk about.

Garksi: Stories matter to all of us. Even if you’re not part of a particular fandom, it asks how can what you love help you in places you’re struggling?