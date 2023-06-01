Staged for Summer: Your Casino Concert Itinerary

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.
Photo by Shutterstock
Concert-crowd
May
Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redfern/Getty images
Tesla
Tesla
Tesla
Not crooning about techy cars (yet!)—these long-haired heavy metallics rock about the ’80s, ’90s, and early aughts. May 25. Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel; August 26. Northern Lights Casino
Everclear
Celebrating their 31st anniversary, this spirited quad brings the “us against them” lyrics that Gen Xers adored. May 26. Shooting Star Casino
June
I Love the ’90s
Straight-leg jeans and fanny packs (ahem, belt bags) are back. Relive the best of the ’90s with SWV, Tone Lōc, and Vanilla Ice at this two-day vintage fest. June 2–3. Grand Casino Hinckley
Night Ranger
This leather-clad ’80s quintet just marked 40 years of hard-hitting beats, and they’re showing us “(You Can Still) Rock in America.” June 2. Canterbury Park
Morris Day and The Time
Step aside, TikTok. Formed in Minneapolis by the reigning purple king himself, Morris Day and The Time are retiring after rounding a victory lap this year. June 3. Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Taste of Canterbury: BBQ and Bourbon
Is there a better combination to mark the beginning of summer? Wash that saucy finger food down with a skosh of smoky spirits. June 3. Canterbury Park
Ice Cube
You know him for Straight Outta Compton—this longtime pillar of the rap scene is battling the summer heat. You bring the bevvies; he’s got the cold stuff. June 9. Northern Lights Casino
Rodney Atkins
Voice of many a back-road anthem, Rodney Atkins is taking to the touring track this summer, reminding us how to navigate the road through hell. June 9. Black Bear Casino Resort
Matchbox Twenty
Rob Thomas and his crew bring their late-’90s alt-rock hits under the “Bright Lights.” June 10. Treasure Island
The Oak Ridge Boys
This quad of Tennesseans formed during World War II, now well into their 70s, remains together, still crooning their ’80s hits. June 15. Northern Lights Casino
Up South
A relocation from Nashville to the Bold North birthed this man band (by no means can we call this a boy band!). You’ve heard “Far Too Long” radiating through local radio currents. June 16 and 17. Jackpot Junction
Breakfast on the Rail
Canterbury is offering a peek behind the starting gates this summer. From the trackside cabanas, watch the horses train and practice for races, with insights from jockeys, trainers, and house race caller Paul Allen. June 17, July 15, and August 12. Canterbury Park
Father’s Day Food Truck Festival
Think of food trucks as an outdoor buffet—what more could Dad want? June 18. Canterbury Park
Brett Young
Despite hailing from Orange County, this tattooed country kid is bringing his sleepless soundtrack Up North this summer. June 23. Northern Lights Casino
The Marshall Tucker Band
Though only the lead singer remains of the original legends who poured the foundation of Southern rock in the ’70s, this reincarnation is still taking the stage with faithful faves and trusty cowboy tunes. June 23. Canterbury Park
3 Doors Down
These famous neighbors are all about entrances and exits—wailing “When I’m Gone” and “Let Me Go.” The alt-rock band is joined by Candlebox (not to be confused with any match receptacles). June 24. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Ben Folds
Solo act Ben Folds has shed the Five and is “Still” “Rockin’ the Suburbs.” June 30. Grand Casino Mille Lacs
July
Island Summer Salute: Classic Rock Jam
Bringing the ’80s back to life, a stacked deck of tribute bands blasts the sounds of Queen, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, and Van Halen. July 1. Treasure Island
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty images
Nelly
Nelly
Nelly
Merging country with fast-talking hip-hop and rap, Nelly often saddles up with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, and Tim McGraw—among other big cowboy hats. July 1. Grand Casino Hinckley
Taste of Canterbury: Tacos and Tequila
Nacho average day at the races: Get your guac on with hard- and soft-shelled handhelds, plus adult sips. July 1. Canterbury Park
Walker Hayes
Get all “Fancy Like” for a night out with Walker Hayes. Bonus points if you stop at Applebee’s for that Oreo shake or buy a pack of Natty for your squeaky Styro cooler. July 1. Black Bear Casino
Canterbury Uncorked
Wine about it (anything!) at this pour-palooza. July 8. Canterbury Park
Photo courtesy of Canterbury Park
Puppy-party
Puppy Party
Fans of furry friends, this is your moment! Catch breed-specific dog races on the track at Canterbury Park on special race days throughout the summer.
- Bulldogs, June 11
- Basset Hounds, June 25
- Corgis, July 30
- Wiener Dogs, August 13
- Best in Show, September 3
Unicorn and Llama Races
Are there actually unicorns? July 9. Canterbury Park
Collective Soul
Often mistaken as a Christian rock band, these Atlanta-based rockers are bringing their trademark “Shine” to northern skies to heat up our summer. July 14. Grand Casino Mille Lacs
Extreme Day
Not your run-of-the-mill corgi run—this race day includes camels, ostriches, and zebras, oh my! July 16. Canterbury Park
Photo by Maggie Friedman/Variety via Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
This multiplatinum blonde (and most famous American Idol ever!) might roll up in “Two Black Cadillacs”—or you might catch her getting “Out of That Truck.” We can almost guarantee you’ll be “Blown Away” by the queen of country. July 21. Treasure Island
Killer Queen
Speaking of monarchs! For all the Freddie fans looking for a “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” the world’s longest-running Queen tribute band has “A Kind of Magic” that will rock you. The best thing since Queen? Better show up to find out. July 21. Canterbury Park
August
Gabriel Iglesias
Standing among comedic pillars like Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels, comedy powerhouse Gabriel Iglesias is known for taking shots at his appetite and “fluffiness” (and putting on a fairly clean and widely appealing show). August 5. Treasure Island; September 8. Northern Lights Casino
Taste of Canterbury: Whiskey and Wings
This pairing sells itself. (Bonus points if you bring your cowboy hat.) August 5. Canterbury Park
Coffee, Chocolate, and Cupcakes Festival
A frosting fest filled with espresso and chocolate. What more could we ask for? August 6. Canterbury Park
Grand Country Nights
A two-night twang fest featuring “Every Storm” singer Gary Allan and cowboy hat–clad classic countryman Justin Moore. August 11–12. Grand Casino Hinckley
Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean
The ogre-embracing band that soundtracked Shrek is taking the stage with Spin Doctors. Your friends will be green with envy, and that’s the way—uh-huh, uh-huh—we like it. August 11. Canterbury Park
George Thorogood and The Destroyers
Despite a surgery cancelling shows through late May, Thorogood is still slated to play in August, as of press time. Fingers crossed he recovers quickly and can strike the strings again. August 12. Northern Lights Casino
Jason Aldean
Country longtimer Jason Aldean is bringing his kind of party and dirt-road anthems to the “Fly Over States.” August 19. Treasure Island
September
Taste of Canterbury: Craft Cocktails and Charcuterie
Forget butter boards—get yourself a classic meat-and-cheese spread. September 2. Canterbury Park
Randy Houser
No shame in goin’ out with your boots on. Randy Houser shows us “How Country Feels” until we run out of moonlight. September 8. Canterbury Park
Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images
Trampled-by-Turtles
Trampled by Turtles and Caamp
RockTember
In this two-day fest, Queensrÿche crowns Friday’s lineup and Bret Michaels tops off Saturday night (you know “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”). September 8–9. Grand Casino Hinckley
Staind
“It’s Been Awhile” since we’ve seen Staind—after ending their hiatus in 2019, the band is back on the beaten path. September 9. Treasure Island
Trampled by Turtles and Caamp
These reptiles bring their bluegrassy beats back to their old stomping grounds, accompanied by folksy folks Caamp. September 16. Treasure Island
Skid Row and Buckcherry
“The Gang’s All Here”—well, except Sebastian Bach—as Skid Row brings shaggy blond head-banging back to the stage alongside back-together Buckcherry. September 22. Treasure Island
For updated schedules and more live events, check out the full roster of Minnesota casinos.
Black Bear Casino Resort
Carlton, 218-878-2327, blackbearcasinoresort.com
Canterbury Park
Shakopee, 952-445-7223, canterburypark.com
Cedar Lakes Casino Hotel
Cass Lake, 1-844-554-2646, cedarlakescasino.com
Fond-du-Luth Casino
Duluth, 218-720-5100, fondduluthcasino.com
Fortune Bay Resort Casino
Tower, 800-992-7529, fortunebay.com
Grand Casino Hinckley
Hinckley, 800-472-6321, grandcasinomn.com
Grand Casino Mille Lacs
Onamia, 800-626-5825, grandcasinomn.com
Grand Portage Lodge and Casino
Grand Portage, 218-475-2945, grandportage.com
Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel
Morton, 1-800-946-2274, jackpotjunction.com
Little Six Casino
Prior Lake, 952-403-5525, littlesixcasino.com
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Prior Lake, 800-262-7799, mysticlake.com
Northern Lights Casino
Walker, 1-844-554-2646, northernlightscasino.com
Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort
Granite Falls, 320-564-2121, prairiesedgecasino.com
Running Aces Casino, Hotel and Racetrack
Columbus, 612-925-4600, runaces.com
Seven Clans Casino
Thief River Falls, Warroad, and Red Lake, sevenclanscasino.com
Shooting Star Casino
Mahnomen and Bagley, starcasino.com
Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Welch, 1-800-222-7077, ticasino.com
White Oak Casino
Deer River, 218-246-9600, whiteoakcasino.com
This article was originally published in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.