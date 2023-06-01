Staged for Summer: Your Casino Concert Itinerary

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand Photo by Shutterstock Concert-crowd

May

Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redfern/Getty images Tesla Tesla

Tesla

Not crooning about techy cars (yet!)—these long-haired heavy metallics rock about the ’80s, ’90s, and early aughts. May 25. Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel; August 26. Northern Lights Casino

Everclear

Celebrating their 31st anniversary, this spirited quad brings the “us against them” lyrics that Gen Xers adored. May 26. Shooting Star Casino

June

I Love the ’90s

Straight-leg jeans and fanny packs (ahem, belt bags) are back. Relive the best of the ’90s with SWV, Tone Lōc, and Vanilla Ice at this two-day vintage fest. June 2–3. Grand Casino Hinckley

Night Ranger

This leather-clad ’80s quintet just marked 40 years of hard-hitting beats, and they’re showing us “(You Can Still) Rock in America.” June 2. Canterbury Park

Morris Day and The Time

Step aside, TikTok. Formed in Minneapolis by the reigning purple king himself, Morris Day and The Time are retiring after rounding a victory lap this year. June 3. Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Taste of Canterbury: BBQ and Bourbon

Is there a better combination to mark the beginning of summer? Wash that saucy finger food down with a skosh of smoky spirits. June 3. Canterbury Park

Ice Cube

You know him for Straight Outta Compton—this longtime pillar of the rap scene is battling the summer heat. You bring the bevvies; he’s got the cold stuff. June 9. Northern Lights Casino

Rodney Atkins

Voice of many a back-road anthem, Rodney Atkins is taking to the touring track this summer, reminding us how to navigate the road through hell. June 9. Black Bear Casino Resort

Matchbox Twenty

Rob Thomas and his crew bring their late-’90s alt-rock hits under the “Bright Lights.” June 10. Treasure Island

The Oak Ridge Boys

This quad of Tennesseans formed during World War II, now well into their 70s, remains together, still crooning their ’80s hits. June 15. Northern Lights Casino

Up South

A relocation from Nashville to the Bold North birthed this man band (by no means can we call this a boy band!). You’ve heard “Far Too Long” radiating through local radio currents. June 16 and 17. Jackpot Junction

Breakfast on the Rail

Canterbury is offering a peek behind the starting gates this summer. From the trackside cabanas, watch the horses train and practice for races, with insights from jockeys, trainers, and house race caller Paul Allen. June 17, July 15, and August 12. Canterbury Park

Father’s Day Food Truck Festival

Think of food trucks as an outdoor buffet—what more could Dad want? June 18. Canterbury Park

Brett Young

Despite hailing from Orange County, this tattooed country kid is bringing his sleepless soundtrack Up North this summer. June 23. Northern Lights Casino

The Marshall Tucker Band

Though only the lead singer remains of the original legends who poured the foundation of Southern rock in the ’70s, this reincarnation is still taking the stage with faithful faves and trusty cowboy tunes. June 23. Canterbury Park

3 Doors Down

These famous neighbors are all about entrances and exits—wailing “When I’m Gone” and “Let Me Go.” The alt-rock band is joined by Candlebox (not to be confused with any match receptacles). June 24. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Ben Folds

Solo act Ben Folds has shed the Five and is “Still” “Rockin’ the Suburbs.” June 30. Grand Casino Mille Lacs

July

Island Summer Salute: Classic Rock Jam

Bringing the ’80s back to life, a stacked deck of tribute bands blasts the sounds of Queen, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, and Van Halen. July 1. Treasure Island

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty images Nelly Nelly

Nelly

Merging country with fast-talking hip-hop and rap, Nelly often saddles up with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, and Tim McGraw—among other big cowboy hats. July 1. Grand Casino Hinckley

Taste of Canterbury: Tacos and Tequila

Nacho average day at the races: Get your guac on with hard- and soft-shelled handhelds, plus adult sips. July 1. Canterbury Park

Walker Hayes

Get all “Fancy Like” for a night out with Walker Hayes. Bonus points if you stop at Applebee’s for that Oreo shake or buy a pack of Natty for your squeaky Styro cooler. July 1. Black Bear Casino

Canterbury Uncorked

Wine about it (anything!) at this pour-palooza. July 8. Canterbury Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Canterbury Park Puppy-party

Puppy Party

Fans of furry friends, this is your moment! Catch breed-specific dog races on the track at Canterbury Park on special race days throughout the summer.

Bulldogs , June 11

, June 11 Basset Hounds , June 25

, June 25 Corgis , July 30

, July 30 Wiener Dogs , August 13

, August 13 Best in Show, September 3

Unicorn and Llama Races

Are there actually unicorns? July 9. Canterbury Park

Collective Soul

Often mistaken as a Christian rock band, these Atlanta-based rockers are bringing their trademark “Shine” to northern skies to heat up our summer. July 14. Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Extreme Day

Not your run-of-the-mill corgi run—this race day includes camels, ostriches, and zebras, oh my! July 16. Canterbury Park

Photo by Maggie Friedman/Variety via Getty Images Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood

This multiplatinum blonde (and most famous American Idol ever!) might roll up in “Two Black Cadillacs”—or you might catch her getting “Out of That Truck.” We can almost guarantee you’ll be “Blown Away” by the queen of country. July 21. Treasure Island

Killer Queen

Speaking of monarchs! For all the Freddie fans looking for a “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” the world’s longest-running Queen tribute band has “A Kind of Magic” that will rock you. The best thing since Queen? Better show up to find out. July 21. Canterbury Park

August

Gabriel Iglesias

Standing among comedic pillars like Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels, comedy powerhouse Gabriel Iglesias is known for taking shots at his appetite and “fluffiness” (and putting on a fairly clean and widely appealing show). August 5. Treasure Island; September 8. Northern Lights Casino

Taste of Canterbury: Whiskey and Wings

This pairing sells itself. (Bonus points if you bring your cowboy hat.) August 5. Canterbury Park

Coffee, Chocolate, and Cupcakes Festival

A frosting fest filled with espresso and chocolate. What more could we ask for? August 6. Canterbury Park

Grand Country Nights

A two-night twang fest featuring “Every Storm” singer Gary Allan and cowboy hat–clad classic countryman Justin Moore. August 11–12. Grand Casino Hinckley

Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images Jason Aldean Jason Aldean

The ogre-embracing band that soundtracked Shrek is taking the stage with Spin Doctors. Your friends will be green with envy, and that’s the way—uh-huh, uh-huh—we like it. August 11. Canterbury Park

George Thorogood and The Destroyers

Despite a surgery cancelling shows through late May, Thorogood is still slated to play in August, as of press time. Fingers crossed he recovers quickly and can strike the strings again. August 12. Northern Lights Casino

Jason Aldean

Country longtimer Jason Aldean is bringing his kind of party and dirt-road anthems to the “Fly Over States.” August 19. Treasure Island

September

Taste of Canterbury: Craft Cocktails and Charcuterie

Forget butter boards—get yourself a classic meat-and-cheese spread. September 2. Canterbury Park

Randy Houser

No shame in goin’ out with your boots on. Randy Houser shows us “How Country Feels” until we run out of moonlight. September 8. Canterbury Park

Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images Trampled-by-Turtles Trampled by Turtles and Caamp

RockTember

In this two-day fest, Queensrÿche crowns Friday’s lineup and Bret Michaels tops off Saturday night (you know “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”). September 8–9. Grand Casino Hinckley

Staind

“It’s Been Awhile” since we’ve seen Staind—after ending their hiatus in 2019, the band is back on the beaten path. September 9. Treasure Island

Trampled by Turtles and Caamp

These reptiles bring their bluegrassy beats back to their old stomping grounds, accompanied by folksy folks Caamp. September 16. Treasure Island

Skid Row and Buckcherry

“The Gang’s All Here”—well, except Sebastian Bach—as Skid Row brings shaggy blond head-banging back to the stage alongside back-together Buckcherry. September 22. Treasure Island

For updated schedules and more live events, check out the full roster of Minnesota casinos.

Black Bear Casino Resort

Carlton, 218-878-2327, blackbearcasinoresort.com

Canterbury Park

Shakopee, 952-445-7223, canterburypark.com

Cedar Lakes Casino Hotel

Cass Lake, 1-844-554-2646, cedarlakescasino.com

Fond-du-Luth Casino

Duluth, 218-720-5100, fondduluthcasino.com

Fortune Bay Resort Casino

Tower, 800-992-7529, fortunebay.com

Grand Casino Hinckley

Hinckley, 800-472-6321, grandcasinomn.com

Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Onamia, 800-626-5825, grandcasinomn.com

Grand Portage Lodge and Casino

Grand Portage, 218-475-2945, grandportage.com

Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel

Morton, 1-800-946-2274, jackpotjunction.com

Little Six Casino

Prior Lake, 952-403-5525, littlesixcasino.com

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Prior Lake, 800-262-7799, mysticlake.com

Northern Lights Casino

Walker, 1-844-554-2646, northernlightscasino.com

Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort

Granite Falls, 320-564-2121, prairiesedgecasino.com

Running Aces Casino, Hotel and Racetrack

Columbus, 612-925-4600, runaces.com

Seven Clans Casino

Thief River Falls, Warroad, and Red Lake, sevenclanscasino.com

Shooting Star Casino

Mahnomen and Bagley, starcasino.com

Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Welch, 1-800-222-7077, ticasino.com

White Oak Casino

Deer River, 218-246-9600, whiteoakcasino.com

This article was originally published in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.