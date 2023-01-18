St. Paul Winter Carnival Is Back for 137th Year

× Expand St. Paul Winter Carnival St. Paul Winter Carnival

The 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival, one of the longest running carnivals in the United States, is on for 2023. Starting January 26th and running through February 5th, carnival goers can celebrate all things winter for two weeks. From ice carving competitions to lip syncing, the carnival brings life back to the dead of winter.

St. Paul’s Winter Carnival is especially known for its long history and lore. It originally started in 1886 after a smallpox outbreak in Montreal forced the carnival to move to St. Paul. Now the Winter Carnival is one of St. Paul’s longest running traditions; F. Scott Fitzgerald even wrote a story inspired by the ice palaces built at one of the carnivals.

Real carnival fans know about its royal lore, which includes King Boreas and his Vulcan Court—and, of course, Klondike Kate. The character is based on Kathleen Rockwell, the original Klondike Kate, who was a performer during Klondike Gold Rush. Now, a Klondike Kate is chosen each year by the festival, and she honors the tradition through humorous performances and gaudy costumes.

The King Boreas lore, on the other hand, is based on Greek mythology, but over the years has been spun into a St. Paul–themed tall tale. Boreas, the king of Northern winds, and his Vulcan Krewe are the “royalty” of the festival, celebrating all things winter and making appearances throughout the carnival as somewhat of a group mascot. Royal competitions and soirees are a big feature of the festival, and Klondike Kate, King Boreas, and the Vulcans make appearances throughout the carnival.

Beyond the royal excitement, the carnival hosts a slew of events, designed to get people out and excited about winter. Treasure and Scavenger hunts are a notable carnival tradition, going back decades. This year, the Pioneer Press is hosting a treasure hunt with a $10,000 prize.

Other events include the beard growing contest, the Fire & Ice Run, the ice carving contest, and, new this year, helicopter rides. With 50 events over the course of the festival, there’s something for everyone.

For a full list of events, visit the Winter Carnival’s events calendar.