St. Paul City Council Brings Back Bike Sharing

The electronic Lime bikes will hit St. Paul streets as soon as mid-August.

by

Last week, St. Paul City council approved the return of bike sharing, in the form of bright green Lime  e-bikes. It has been five years since a bike share program has been available to St. Paul residents, and the initiative also marks the first electric-assist bike share program to ever take place in the city.  

One of the largest motorized vehicle companies, Lime is already one of two e-scooter providers in St. Paul. Lime electronic bikes have been popular in Minneapolis, especially around the University of Minnesota campus. As of August Lime e-vehicles are available to ride between Minneapolis and St. Paul, making the cities even more connected. 

The dockless vehicles will be deployed mid-month. Riders can zip around the capitol city with ease due to the bikes increased motor power. Phone holders built into the design allows for hands-free navigation, and eliminates the threat of dangerous distracted biking. 

The city has allocated 30% of the new vehicles for low-income areas, the Pioneer Press Reports. 

With automatically discounted rates in the designated areas, the city is ensuring that everyone can enjoy the benefits of bike sharing.

Mpls.St.Paul Daily Edit

Sign up for our daily newsletter.