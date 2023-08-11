St. Paul City Council Brings Back Bike Sharing

× Expand Lime bikes Lime bikes In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, shared bikes ready to be used are lined up on a sidewalk by a popular tourist destination in Dallas. Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to the mode of transportation that reduces car traffic and increases exercise. But the dockless bikes are also producing some chaos with discarded bikes cluttering public spaces, blocking sidewalks and even placed in trees and lakes. Over the last year, startup companies have brought the bikes that don't require docking stations into city after city in the U.S. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Last week, St. Paul City council approved the return of bike sharing, in the form of bright green Lime e-bikes. It has been five years since a bike share program has been available to St. Paul residents, and the initiative also marks the first electric-assist bike share program to ever take place in the city.

One of the largest motorized vehicle companies, Lime is already one of two e-scooter providers in St. Paul. Lime electronic bikes have been popular in Minneapolis, especially around the University of Minnesota campus. As of August Lime e-vehicles are available to ride between Minneapolis and St. Paul, making the cities even more connected.

The dockless vehicles will be deployed mid-month. Riders can zip around the capitol city with ease due to the bikes increased motor power. Phone holders built into the design allows for hands-free navigation, and eliminates the threat of dangerous distracted biking.

The city has allocated 30% of the new vehicles for low-income areas, the Pioneer Press Reports.

With automatically discounted rates in the designated areas, the city is ensuring that everyone can enjoy the benefits of bike sharing.