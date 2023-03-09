Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Twin Cities

× Expand Shutterstock St. Patrick's Parade

Ready to dust off your emerald-green suit and celebrate that tiny bit of Irish heritage from your great-great-grandma? You're in luck—whether you’re on the hunt for the biggest Irish-themed party around the Twin Cities, the best locally made corned beef, or a day full of St. Patrick’s family fun, we’ve got a list of celebrations happening.

St. Paul’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 17

St. Paul’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back this year to celebrate St. Paul’s Irish heritage. The parade begins at Rice Park and finishes at Mears Park, which was the original parade route from over 40 years ago. All parade goers are invited to a Guinness-sponsored afterparty at Ballpark Hooley. stpatsmn.org

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

March 11

If you’re looking to get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit ahead of time, Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl is the place to be. Starting at New Bohemia in downtown Saint Paul, the crawl will hit eight bars, include an after party, and offer a bunch of drink specials. It’s a crawl to remember… or not. 222 W. Seventh St., St. Paul, 651-330-8267, eventbrite.com

Mason Jar Kitchen and Bar

March 15–17

This St. Patty’s Day weekend, Mason Jar is whipping up all of the classic Irish delicacies (drinks included) for three days of corned beef eats and whiskey sips that a leprechaun would be proud of. Available for dine-in or takeout, the weekend-only food menu includes corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, and a Reuban or Rachel with fries alongside drink features highlighting Jameson Mules, Irish brew boozy shakes, and Finnegan’s Irish Amber Ale on tap. 1565 Cliff Rd., Eagan. 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Bear Cave Brewing’s “Luck of the Irish”

March 16

At Bear Cave Brewing in Hopkins, their all-things-Irish party will be offering a whole lot more than just some tasty brews. Their “Luck of the Irish” celebration includes a four-course beer-paired meal co-created by the brewery’s head chef and general manager. Each $95 ticket includes a brewery tour (with tons of beer samples and food bites, of course.) 1201 Main Street, Hopkins. 952-426-3214, eventbrite.com

Charlie’s Restaurant and Irish Pub at the Water Street Inn

March 16–18

Is there any surprise that Stillwater’s favorite Irish joint is going to be hosting three days full of live music, food, and drinking this St. Patty’s Day weekend? March 16 will be the restaurant’s Whiskey and Cigar Dinner including a five-course dinner, two hand-rolled cigars, and whiskey samples with every course for $90. March 17–18 will be pulling in live bands all-day long alongside classic Irish eats and special St. Patrick’s Day features. 101 S. Water St., Stillwater. 612-688-3889 Waterstreetinn.us

Hopkins St Patrick’s Day Parade

March 17

For some reason, many places claim to have the world’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and Hopkins’ parade is definitely up there. It’s only four blocks long, starting at Elks Lodge and ending at the American Legion. It’s a short, sweet, and efficient was to celebrate the holiday. 10 12th S. Ave., Hopkins, 952-933-2221, hopkinsmn.com

Kendall’s Tavern and Chophouse

March 17

In the mood for some traditional Irish eats this St. Patrick’s Day? Just for the holiday, Kendall’s will be offering a shepherd's pie and Reuban spring rolls on their food menu alongside $6 beer and drink specials and Irish-themed cocktails and shots. 12800 NW. Bunker Prairie Rd., Coon Rapids, 763-951-7225, kendallstc.com

Momento Restaurant and Bar

March 17

After you finish cheering for every four-leaf-clover and leprechaun dancing in the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade marching through downtown St, Paul, be sure to make a stop at Momento’s for special features inside and outside of the restaurant. Located right on the parade route, Irish beers and Whiskeys will have special St. Patty’s day prices. 360 St. Peter St., Saint Paul. 651-223-7000, momento-stp.com

O’Shaughnessy’s St. Patrick’s Day Party

March 17

As the name suggests, O’Shaughnessy’s is a destination for St. Patrick’s Day. The festivities will begin at 1PM and go until 11, with live music from the Loreweavers and Summerbabies, as well as Irish Dancing. They’ll also be doing corned beef sliders and a specialty cocktail, plus 17-percent off merchandise. No reservations needed. 600 SE. Malcolm Ave., Mpls., 763-338-0914, osdistilling.com

Sociable Cider Werks

March 17

Sociable Cider Werks is pulling out all the stops this St. Patrick’s Day with a green matcha cider, live music, and a meat raffle. Their St. Paddy’s day events begin around 6 p.m. and go all night long with music from Jeff Larson, Emmy Woods & the Red Pine Ramblers, and Tyler Haag. 1500 NE. Fillmore St., Mpls. 612-886-1280 sociablecider.com

St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Party at The Lexington

March 17

The Lexington is taking part in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities with an Irish buffet and cocktails crafted just for the holiday. Some highlights include reuben corndogs, cornbeef and cabbage, green beer, and more. Tickets are $75 and include a free beverage. 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-289-4990 eventbrite.com

St. Pawddy’s Day

March 18

Keep the St. Patrick’s Day festivities going with a pet-friendly party at Lakes and Legends Brewing Company. They’ll have a leprechaun costume contest for you and your pup from 4-6 p.m., plus green beer, temporary tattoos, and a pint special. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Mpls., 612-999-6020 eventbrite.com

Tattersall’s Cocktail Academy

March 17

For a special St. Patrick’s Day take on their Cocktail Academy class, Tattersall Distillery in River Falls is hosting a Whiskey Workshop where students get to learn how to make four different cocktails with four different types of whiskey. Don’t worry – there’ll be a charcuterie snack plate stacked with local cheeses and meats to munch on during the grueling process. 1777 Paulson Rd., River Falls, WI., 534-248-8300, tattersalldistilling.com

The Saint Paul Hotel’s “Irish!”

March 18

The Saint Paul Hotel is welcoming a new St. Patrick’s Day tradition to the ranks of Saint Paul’s endless Irish fun. “Irish!” is a new show filled with celtic dancing, traditional Irish pub music, and live performances from local Irish performers. Dinner is included in each $125 ticket, and a cash bar is available for any Whiskey or Irish beer needs. 350 Market St., St. Paul, 651-292-9292, saintpaulhotel.com

Tullibee at Hewing Hotel

March 16

As part of their five-course private chef dinner series, the Hewing will be serving eats created by the hotel’s Chef Marque of Tullibee and pairing complimentary spirits crafted by Keeper’s Heart whiskey and bourbons to each course. As a 20-seat event, each $180 ticket buys up-close-and-personal conversation with both the Hewing’s head chef and Keeper’s Heart master distiller, Brian Nation. 300 N. Washington Ave., Mpls. 651-468-0400, Hewinghotel.com