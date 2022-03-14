Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Twin Cities

× Expand Shutterstock St. Patrick's Parade

Feeling lucky? Ready to dust off your emerald-green suit and celebrate that tiny bit of Irish heritage from your great-great-grandma? You're in luck—local parades, bar crawls, parties, and scavenger hunts are back this year.

St. Paul’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

This St. Patrick's Day, locals will paint the capital city green once again. Starting at Rice Park and traveling down 5th Street, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will end just in front of CHS Field, where parade-goers can go to attend the Ballpark Hooley immediately after. The parade seeks to honor the Irish heritage, clans, and pride here in the Twin Cities—with a wink of fun added in, of course. 5th St. and Market St., Downtown St. Paul, stpatsmn.org

St. Patrick's Day Ballpark Hooley

Live music, Irish dancers, and beer specials add up to be the perfect St. Patrick's Day. Starting immediately after St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade on CHS Field, the Ballpark Hooley presented by Guinness will feature live music by The Northerly Gales and Tim Sigler, Rince Na Chroi Irish dancers, and CHS Field Concourse beer specials and food. Tickets are required for general admission—$5 in advance and $10 at the door. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul, 651-644-3517, stpatsmn.org

Pot-O-Gold Mega Bingo!

A St. Patrick's Day weekend of live music and good beer? Say less. Birch's on the Lake Brewhouse and Supper Club will feature a weekend's worth of live music to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. On Thursday, March 17—St. Patrick's Day itself—The CRC Band will perform from 7-10:00 p.m. George Scot Mckelvey and mark Mraz will take the stage on Friday from 8-11:00 p.m., and Hitchville on Saturday from 8-11:00 p.m. There will also be a special St. Patrick's Day menu featuring corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, and shepherd's pie, available from March 17 through March 20. 1310 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, 952- 473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Minneapolis’s Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Irish pride is stronger than ever this year. The Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association celebrates 54 years of Irish tradition and heritage with its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Instead of having the parade march through downtown Minneapolis, the parade will be held in Columbia Heights this year. The line-up for the parade will start at 5 p.m. from the intersection of 40th Avenue Northeast and Van Buren Street and will end at Murzyn Hall. Following the parade is the Blarney Blast after-party at Muryzn Hall, which will feature energetic and springy Irish dancers, live music, and a hearty Irish buffet. It’s $10 for kids 12 and older, $5 for kids 6-11, and free for kids under 5. 40th Ave. NE and Van Buren St., Columbia Heights, 763-234-0669, mplsstpats.org

St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt at Up-Down

Tales say leprechauns keep their pots of gold hidden at the end of rainbows, and if you catch one, they must grant you three wishes to be released. So, if you happen to find one during the scavenger hunt at Up-Down, you might be in luck. Starting at 7 p.m., clue sheets will be released for you to follow, and if you solve them all, you’re in for a prize – or a cauldron of tokens. Come out for a night full of adventure and fun at this St. Patrick’s event. Must be +21 to enter. 3012 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, 612-823-3487, updownarcadebar.com

Crosslake’s St. Patrick's Day Parade & Celebration

Ready, set, go! After a two-year hiatus, the 48th annual Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day parade is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Kick-off the morning racing in the Clover Dash 5K Run with a special kids’ race, Lucky Lanyard shopping, dining deals, and pre-parade activities and entertainment throughout the city. Starting on March 17, prepare yourself for a three-day chase to find the Pot 'O Gold, with a prize package valued at over $2,500. Oh, and make sure you wear your finest green apparel. 35446 County Rd. 3, Cross Lake, 218-692-4027, business.crosslake.com

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Let’s keep this short and simple. Every March 17, the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade is held in downtown Hopkins. Starting at 5 p.m., the four-block parade route begins at American Legion and ends at Elks Lodge. 10 12th Ave. S., Hopkins, 952-933-2221, hopkinsmn.com

St. Patrick Swayze's Day

You haven't had the time of your life until you’ve watched Patrick Swayze on the big screen. By the luck of the Irish, here’s your chance! Foregoing the green beer this St. Patrick’s Day, Bauhaus Brew Labs will pay homage to America’s favorite Patrick. They’ll be selling commemorative St. Patrick Swayze tees and fresh-off-the-grill brats, and playing Swayze’s best roles on the big screen. 1315 NE Tyler St., Mpls., 612-276-6911, bauhausbrewlabs.com

The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl at The Pourhouse

Keep calm and get your Irish on! This might be the luckiest bar crawl of the year. Pourhouse presents the 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl, complete with costume contests, complimentary drinks, local food, and a lucky-you-get-to-be-there after-party. Crawl locations include Brothers Bar and Grill, Cowboy Jack’s, Gluek’s, Sneaky Pete’s, The Brass Rail Lounge, Gay 90’s, and Wild Greg’s Saloon. Check-in time is from 4–6 p.m. at the Pourhouse Downtown. 10 S. 5th St., Mpls., 612-843-2555, crawlwith.us

Loreweavers St. Patrick's Day Party at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Loreweavers at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. from 4-7 p.m. Grab a glass of whiskey and listen to Loreweavers, "bards of the modern age," play tavern and fantasy music. Inspired by music featured in games like The Witcher and Skyrim, including Irish tunes and sea shanties, the Loreweavers will woo you over with their musical talent and natural ability to get the party started! 600 Malcolm Ave. SE, Mpls., 763-338-0914, osdistilling.com