Springboard for the Arts Launches Guaranteed Income Pilot for Artists

Springboard for the Arts has launched a pilot program that will provide a guaranteed minimum income for artists and culture workers in St. Paul. The Guaranteed Income for Artists Pilot is one of the nation’s first guaranteed income programs dedicated to the creative workforce—it will benefit 25 artists in the Frogtown and Rondo neighborhoods as part of a reinvestment in St. Paul’s historically marginalized communities.

“We chose to launch our pilot in Rondo and Frogtown because we recognize the disproportionate economic effects of COVID over the past year, and the legacy of displacement and divestment from those communities over decades,” said Caroline Taiwo, Springboard’s economic opportunity director, in a statement. “We see this guaranteed income pilot as an opportunity to focus relief efforts on neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic(s), and center artists from these places as creative problem solvers and key economic drivers.”

The nonprofit has two goals for the pilot program: first, to learn what having a guaranteed income means for artists, culture bearers, and creative workers at a neighborhood level. Second, to create a national model for economic equity programs that includes artists. Their pilot will provide $500 of unrestricted monthly support to artists over 18 months, beginning this month. It will function as a “sidecar” to the City of St. Paul People’s Prosperity Pilot, another guaranteed income program providing 150 St. Paul Families with $500 per month.

“Springboard for the Arts is a vital partner in our work to ensure no one is left behind in this pandemic,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement. “With this new program supporting artists and creative workers, they join the growing guaranteed income movement to the benefit of our entire community.”

The $500 monthly payment is no strings attached and has no work requirements—it’s intended to be a supplement to, rather than a replacement of, social safety nets. Recipients will be selected at random from a pool of St. Paul artists who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, and who’ve received support through Springboard’s Coronavirus Personal Emergency Relief Fund. At least 75% of recipients will be Black, Indigenous, or people of color. Springboard intends for the pilot to support racial and gender equity in St. Paul, while also adding to community stability. Over the last year, they’ve distributed more than $1.5 million in direct aid to regional artists and creative workers.

“We know that creativity and culture will be necessary ingredients for a just and equitable recovery. Artists have valuable skills to help us build social connection, improve mental health, rethink public spaces, and tackle our most pressing challenges like environmental justice, racial equity and education. If we are going to tap into artists skills to help us imagine a new future, we need to find new ways to support the sustainability of our creative community,” said Springboard executive director Laura Zabel in a statement.