Spike Lee Brings the Spirit of Prince to VeeCon

Spike Lee says he needs his children to turn the TV on for him. So what was the Academy Award winning filmmaker doing on stage at VeeCon, the first-ever ticketed NFT conference produced by Web3’s most enthusiastic champion, Gary Vaynerchuk?

His adult children recently convinced Lee to create crypto art out of stills from his 1986 debut film, She’s Gotta Have It, since he owns the rights. That got Vaynerchuk—better known to his millions of social media followers as GaryVee—excited, and that’s what Lee was asked to speak about at VeeCon. But a big part of why he said yes: the event is taking place at U.S. Bank Stadium, in the hometown of his late friend Prince.

For his Friday morning VeeCon appearance, Lee represented his friend head to toe: from Prince’s symbol on his cap, leather jacket and jersey to his custom Air Jordans spray painted purple with “Sign of the Times” and “Prince” on the side. He had them made for a Prince block party in Brooklyn to commemorate the artist’s death.

Spike Lee at VeeCon Spike Lee speaking at VeeCon.

“I’m still doing my research—Gary is the man,” Lee said of NFTs, comparing Vaynerchuk’s ability to draw nearly 10,000 for an NFT conference to “what P.T. Barnum did back in the day. It’s amazing just to be part of this,” Lee said. “Prince would have loved it. He was always into technology.”

Lee said he planned to visit Paisley Park while in town. It will be his first trip back since Prince invited him to be on set during the making of Graffiti Bridge, which came out in 1990.

“I’m not going to feel sad,” Lee said of his return to Paisley Park. “That’s my guy. Look at my attire! I’m going to be happy. Because, he’s gone in a physical sense, but his spirit is here.”

On the way out to Prince’s Chanhassen home, Lee said he hoped to stop by the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis. In an interview backstage at VeeCon, he lamented that two years after Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer, the country is grappling with another murder of Black Americans.

Spike Lee's Prince Shoes Spike Lee's Prince-themed shoes.

“Anybody hear about Buffalo?” Lee asked. “We haven’t made any progress. It has come to a point…I can’t keep up. I cannot remember all the names anymore. It’s again and again and again.”

It’s not every day you get to discuss race and film with an icon like Spike Lee, so I took the moment to mention that in an eerie coincidence, my husband and I had shown our teens Do the Right Thing—Lee’s critically acclaimed 1989 film that depicts the death of a Black man, “Radio Raheem” in a police chokehold—months before Floyd’s murder. The devastating similarities, more than 20 years later, became the topic of many family discussions around our kitchen table in Minneapolis during the summer of 2020.

“That was based on a murder of a young Black man in 1983,” Lee lamented. “Did your kids connect Ray Raheem to George Floyd?” he asked me.

“They certainly did,” I replied.

“Good,” Lee said. “Righteous Americans have got to keep fighting the good fight.”