Southside Harm Reduction Services on Community-Led Safety

In the weeks since the beginning of the Minneapolis Uprising, and the displacement of people caused by the pandemic, a flood of volunteers and donations to mutual aid groups have passed through the city. Groups seeking community-based solutions to systemic change with transformative justice at their core, like Reclaim the Block or Black Visions, have gained national visibility amid discussions about alternatives to policing.

The volunteer-run group Southside Harm Reduction Services (SHRS), which offers naloxone (medication that can rapidly reverse opioid overdose), clean syringe exchanges, and street outreach and clean-ups, has also been following the Sanctuary Movement and coordinating donations and helping the people living in encampments. Along with training more volunteers, the group also has been sharing harm reduction resources on its Instagram page.

Their public health work receives state and federal funding, is supported by the Minnesota Department of Health, and has been proven effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to curb the transmission of infections of hepatitis and HIV. According to research by the CDC, people who use syringe exchanges are "five times more likely to enter drug treatment and about three times more likely to stop using drugs than those who don’t use the programs," and harm reduction as a public health practice has been proven to increase safety and save costs, and it does not lead to an increase of illegal drug use or crime.

Southside Harm Reduction Services only started two and a half years ago by Jack Martin (now executive director) and Jack Loftus, who began by working at a Native American Clinic, and it mostly grew through word of mouth. On their own time, they would drive around south Minneapolis during evenings part-time to people who would contact them.

Now more than a two-person operation, while they haven’t received quite as much viral attention as Reclaim the Block or Black Visions, Martin still says SHRS has seen an increase in donations and volunteers over the past few months.

"So many of the harms also come from bigger things, like getting arrested and losing their job, from having to go to court and being in jail, or having CPS involved and children losing their housing," Martin says. "So harm reduction ideally encompasses, not just the individual injecting, but like the greater societal harm that occurs to people who use drugs, but then that also goes beyond people who just use drugs. As we are very aware, the criminal justice system and the police don't just harm people who use drugs, it extends to everybody. The way that we see as working against that is done through community, and building strong connections and positive connections between individuals and within different communities and help supporting those connections."

Operating under the Harm Reduction Coalition’s framework, the term 'harm reduction' usually refers to practices used to prevent negative consequences associated with drug use, and has also become part of a larger social movement that recognizes the human rights of all people, and addresses the systemic problems that led to their situations. According to SHRS’s mission: “Southside acts as a stepping stone to other services that people may want or need. Lowering the barriers to our services increases people’s access to medical, chemical, and other services.”

"We often joke that harm reduction is 'reducing harm,' and that's true, and it can take on a lot of different faces. But often, it means meeting people where they're at and being incredibly non-judgmental. Someone once described it as like radical love, and I kind of feel like that is pretty accurate. It's really not being judgmental and not asking people to change, and accepting that. A lot of it comes down to understanding and accepting that people are doing the things that they do for a reason, and then working from there," Martin says. "So accepting that and working with people to see how we can support them and help them be as safe as possible.

Martin says that it's important to reduce stigmas carried by intravenous drug users, which can prevent those people from seeking care. "We hear that commonly with medical services, people being afraid to interact with emergency departments and other clinics because they think that they're going to get treated like less than human, and they're not going to be treated like their opinion matters.” Ultimately, safety begins with recognizing the inherent dignity in all people.

Southside Harm Reduction Services is currently holding a sustaining member drive.